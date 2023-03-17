Must Read! Fan of Kulfi Kumar Bajewale? Here’s how Kulfi aka Aakriti Sharma’s life has turned out now

MUMBAI:When it comes to TV shows, child artists become one of the major reasons for attraction as the audience always gets entertained by this. There have been many actors in Bollywood and TV industry who started their career as a child artist and now, even after being a grown up, they are recognized for their work as a child artist. Some impressions never leave the mind of the audience.

Aakriti Sharma is one such child artist who earned her fame with the role of Kulfi in Star Plus’ one f the most popular shows, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala. Aakriti Sharma played the lead in the show and we must say, she earned a lot of love playing the role, so much that the audience still remember her as Kulfi.

As we have seen, a lot of actors, be it of any age, disappear after a certain amount of time as they take a different route instead of being the centre of attraction. Some actors prefer doing something that’s not too mainstream while some actors choose a completely different line of work.

However, when it comes to child artists, the audience have a different level of curiosity to know where they are currently and what they are up to. In the case of Aakriti Sharma, things have been quite smooth and fun as we can see that the actress is enjoying her journey and posting about it as vlogs on Youtube while also going for public appearances as Kulfi.

Talking about her famous show Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, she was not the only child actress in the show. There was also Myra Singh who is currently giving an amazing performance in the Star Plus’ show Faltu.

Aakriti was born in the year 2011 in Haryana, India. She debuted with her Star Plus show when she was 7 years old at the time and today she has a massive 1.8M followers on instagram where her fans shower all their love and admiration and she keeps everyone updated about her personal life.

As mentioned earlier, Aakriti Sharma also runs a Youtube channel where she posts vlogs about her routine and adventure. Her Youtube channel currently has a count of 489K subscribers. Her fans are amazed by her maturity and cuteness as they get to see their favourite Kulfi as an all-grown-up girl.

Now talking about her personal life, Aakriti’s father’s name is Hari Sharma and her mother’s name is Dimple Sharma. Aakriti’s Social Media profiles are being handled by her mother and the family is currently living in Mumbai. Her parents thought of putting her into an acting career as she loved dancing very much. The actress is currently 11 years old and enjoying all the love and fame that she has earned.

