Must Read! Find out what Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2's Ram aka Nakuul Mehta is UPTO these days

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment TV’s popular daily soap ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’ is gearing up for an interesting twist and drama. Ram and Priya's life seems to bring a new twist and drama to the show.

As we know Nakuul Mehta, who is playing the lead character of Ram in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, is a heartthrob of many. He has posted a story on Instagram sharing a picture of him and narrating sarcastically how he cannot skip a day of shooting as he has the responsibility to justify his character in the show, come what may!

Check out the picture.

Fans are crazy about his stellar performance and his charming personality and are happy to see him back on the set after being recovered from Covid 19 virus.

The upcoming episode will see Priya’s romantic birthday gift for Ram.

Will Ram love the gift? And most importantly will he ever come to know that Priya planned the birthday surprise and not Vedika?

It would be interesting to see what happens next in the show.

