MUST READ! Gashmeer Mahajani opens up on how he deals with Failures, check out his SIMPLE solution

The actor currently stars in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, where he essays the character of Armaan, Isha’s partner and a werewolf. The show is getting some interesting response from the viewers.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Wed, 05/10/2023 - 13:46
GASHMEER MAHAJANI

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the Telly world. We like to be at the forefront of bringing in interesting and quirky stories from the entertainment world to our viewers so as to keep them entertained with the happenings around their favorite stars.

Also read: Exclusive! Sumbul Touqeer Khan reveals whom she had fun shooting with: Fahmaan Khan or Gashmeer Mahajani; she also talks about her upcoming project

Gashmeer Mahajani is a talented actor who has impressed the audience with his stint in StarPlus’s Imlie where essayed the role of Aditya and was later seen in Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa 10 and floored the masses with his dance moves.

Gashmeer has been entertaining the masses for a long time now with his stellar acting in Hindi TV shows and movies and some Marathi projects. He is the son of veteran Marathi actor Ravindra Mahajani and married wife Gauri Deshmukh in 2014.

The actor currently stars in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, where he essays the character of Armaan, Isha’s partner and a werewolf. The show is getting some interesting response from the viewers.

He recently went on a Q and A session on his social media handle and was very quick witted and quirky in his replies as much as he was candid with his fans as always.

Here, fans asked him a lot of questions about his life, failures, his show and how he deals with failures. One interesting question that caught our eye was how the actor dealt with failures. Failures are part of life and coping with them is tedious. They can cause crippling aftermaths and also wondrous motivations to do better.

Here’s how Gashmeer deals with them, “u learn from failures man! They r the stepping stones to ur success”

As simple as that! Gashmeer follows this golden rule and it seems like it is working out great for him.

Do you find his reply agreeable?

How do you deal with failures in life?

Do let us know in the comments below!

Also read: Exclusive! Gultesham Khan to enter Colors show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal

For more such updates, keep checking Tellychakkar

Gashmeer Mahajani Colors Imlie StarPlus Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa 10 Ishq Mein Ghayal Armaan Reem Sameer Shaikh Karan Kundrra TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Wed, 05/10/2023 - 13:46

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
OMG! Before leaving for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, Ruhi Chaturvedi finds herself in THIS predicament, check out
MUMBAI :  Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the Telly world. We like to be at the forefront of bringing...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Tragic! Sai consoles Virat and assures him of Pakhi’s return
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Audience Perspective! Was showing less of Saif Ali Khan in the trailer a good decision of Adipurush makers?
MUMBAI :  The much-awaited trailer of Adipurush was launched yesterday with a lot of fanfare. The movie stars Prabhas,...
EXCLUSIVE! Shireen Mirza on bagging Star Plus' popular drama series Yeh Hai Chahatein: This happened very last minute and I'm very excited to be a part of this show
MUMBAI :  Shireen Mirza is popularly known for her role in Star Plus' popular drama series Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The...
Teri Meri Doriyaan: Emotional Drama! Jasleen raises her hand at Seerat in front of everyone!
MUMBAI : Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Wow! Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi completes 5 year of togetherness here is how actress wished her husband
MUMBAI : Actress Neha Dhupia is indeed one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood, with her acting projects she has...
Recent Stories
Saif Ali Khan
Audience Perspective! Was showing less of Saif Ali Khan in the trailer a good decision of Adipurush makers?
Latest Video
Related Stories
RUHI CHATURVEDI
OMG! Before leaving for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, Ruhi Chaturvedi finds herself in THIS predicament, check out
Shireen Mirza
EXCLUSIVE! Shireen Mirza on bagging Star Plus' popular drama series Yeh Hai Chahatein: This happened very last minute and I'm very excited to be a part of this show
SHIREEN MIRZA
OMG! Yeh Hai Chahatein: Shireen Mirza to be part of the show as Nitya Bajwa
ANJUM FAKIH
OMG! “Khatron se ladhne chali thi aur khiladi ki yeh haalat hai,”- Anjum Fakih unwell prior to her stint in Khatron Ke Khiladi? Details inside
Abhinav found a new profession
WOW! Has Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Jay Soni aka Abhinav found a new profession?
wife Akanksha reach Siddhivinayak Temple
AMAZING! Anupama fame Gaurav Khanna and wife Akanksha reach Siddhivinayak Temple to seek Bappa’s Blessings, check out