MUST READ! Gashmeer Mahajani opens up on how he deals with Failures, check out his SIMPLE solution

Gashmeer Mahajani is a talented actor who has impressed the audience with his stint in StarPlus’s Imlie where essayed the role of Aditya and was later seen in Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa 10 and floored the masses with his dance moves.

Gashmeer has been entertaining the masses for a long time now with his stellar acting in Hindi TV shows and movies and some Marathi projects. He is the son of veteran Marathi actor Ravindra Mahajani and married wife Gauri Deshmukh in 2014.

The actor currently stars in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, where he essays the character of Armaan, Isha’s partner and a werewolf. The show is getting some interesting response from the viewers.

He recently went on a Q and A session on his social media handle and was very quick witted and quirky in his replies as much as he was candid with his fans as always.

Here, fans asked him a lot of questions about his life, failures, his show and how he deals with failures. One interesting question that caught our eye was how the actor dealt with failures. Failures are part of life and coping with them is tedious. They can cause crippling aftermaths and also wondrous motivations to do better.

Here’s how Gashmeer deals with them, “u learn from failures man! They r the stepping stones to ur success”

As simple as that! Gashmeer follows this golden rule and it seems like it is working out great for him.

Do you find his reply agreeable?

How do you deal with failures in life?

Do let us know in the comments below!

