Must Read! Gashmeer Mahajani reveals his upcoming project, shares who inspired him to become an actor and how he cannot forget the time when he had no money in his account

MUMBAI: Gashmeer Mahajani is a well-known television star he rose to fame with his performance as Aditya in the serial Imlie, where the pair of Aditya and Imlie was loved by the audience and they were considered as the iconic pair on television.

But just a few months back Gashmeer had decided to quit the show as he wanted to do something different and hence he put an end to Aditya Tripathi. The fans were heartbroken with the news as they knew they wouldn’t be able to watch him.

Television actor Manasvi Vashist has replaced him on the show as Aditya.

Gashmeer is a huge star in the world of Marathi cinema and he has done a lot of work out there. He debuted with P. Som Shekar's Hindi film Muskurake Dekh Zara in the year 2010, although only in 2015 did he achieve popularity, when Carry On Maratha, which was his Marathi film debut, and Deool Band was released.

Many actors do take the “Ask Me Anything” feature on Instagram where they interact with their fans and answer their questions.

Recently, Gashmeer took had a session with his fans where he answered their questions.

Q1) Tell us something that you cannot ever forget in your life?

I can never forget the time when I had an empty bank account.

Q2) What is your next project?

There is a web – series and a lot of movies in store.

Q3) Who has been your inspiration in the industry?

Kaman Haasan sir and Guru Dutt Saab.

Well, we are sure that his fans are happy to know that he has a lot of projects lined up and that soon they would be getting to see him soon on screen.

