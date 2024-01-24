Must Read! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Tanvi Thakkar takes a bold stand against body shaming; Says ‘No, stop apologizing’

Tanvi Thakkar

MUMBAI: Tanvi Thakkar is well-known for her roles in television series such as Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant. After welcoming a newborn boy on June 19 of last year with her husband, Aditya Kapadia, the actress has just embraced motherhood. She disclosed that her little son was in the hospital a few days ago. Tanvi recently released a video on social media expressing her thoughts on body shaming.

Tanvi Thakkar shared a little background and released an eight-minute video clip in which she discusses body shaming and embracing physical changes that occur after birth. Tanvi stated, "It's 2:48 in the morning, and the reason why I'm recording this video right now is, if I think of recording it tomorrow, I may actually change my mind, because I don't want to get into any controversy."

She added, "In the beginning of the video, I wanted to apologize for looking like shit, because it's so late at night and be sleep, since I've not slept for so many months and had a one night of peaceful sleep, also, I thought, I'll apologize, but again, why should I apologize to you for looking like the way I do? Are you living my life? No. Why do we usually apologize to others? I'm so sorry I'm looking like this. It's just that, you know, I've had a crazy day. No, stop apologizing."

The actress can also be heard in the video discussing a time when she broke down in tears after her buddy told her about an incident. Speaking candidly about the event, Tanvi described how her buddy made fun of the woman after running into her. As Thakkar clarified, "I had gone out for dinner with a couple of friends, and one of my friends at the table spoke about bumping into someone at the lift, as a conversational starter, actually. Now, this someone was a common friend of all of us."

The actress reacted to her friend's words and deeds with a mixture of anguish and rage. She admitted that she had locked herself in the bathroom and was crying.

Tanvi Thakkar discussed her experiences and the physical changes she had after giving birth. "It's been seven months since my baby is born, but my body is not.... I feel that this is somebody else's body. I motivate myself so much because sometimes of what people think."

She elaborated on the words of encouragement, saying, "To all the women out there, men will never understand this. To all the women out there, if you hear something like this, don't just say how mean, correct the person. I don't mean fight with the person, but at least correct the person. Because men generally don't understand what pain is like, what the stress feels like, and what women go through."

The actress also conveyed a powerful message on how crucial it is for women to understand the meaning of self-love. "Women need to stand up. Stop apologizing to people for the way you look. For the way your body is. Accept yourself. Change. Of course you have to take care of your health. Go to the gym and do all of that. But don't do it because of people's pressure. And if you find something wrong, if somebody's saying something, stand up and correct them and stop apologizing."

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

About Author

