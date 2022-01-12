MUST READ: From having a C-section to her POSTPARTUM period, Ankita Bhargava engages in a Q&A session giving some great suggestions for to-be mothers!

MUMBAI: Ankita Bhargava and Karan Patel are parents to two-year-old baby girl, who they have named Mehr. Ankita recently took to social media to answer several questions related to motherhood and life in general.

Ankita also answered several questions related to her pregnancy, breastfeeding and also how she keeps Mehr busy during the lockdown.

Take a look:

On having a second baby…

Ankita replied, “To be very honest and real, this pandemic has made it very clear, it isn’t the right time to get more innocent lives into this big bad dangerous world. Sorry but that’s what I feel.”

When asked if she had a normal delivery or C-section

Ankita revealed, “I opted for a C-section for a lot of reasons! Had a happy and smooth recovery.”



Losing weight after C-section

A lot of mothers’ concern was on losing weight post C-section delivery. Addressing them, Ankita wrote, “I followed a diet prescribed by my nutritionist to the T, starting 8 months post partum and continued breastfeeding Mehr too!” In another similar query she replied, “I have learnt how to listen to and understand my body now. I over indulge when I wish to and control my portions when I need to. Simple!”

On post-partum experience

Sharing her experience after giving birth to Mehr, Ankita said, “I didn’t overthing anything and just went with the flow. Never doubted or underestimated myself and enjoyed every minute of my journey.”

If there were any changes in Karan post Mehr’s birth

In a witty reply, Ankita wrote, “Dunno if it is Mehr or Covid, but he has stopped partying like before!”

