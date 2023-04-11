Must read! Here are Bigg Boss contestants over the years who were loved in the show, but later hated upon

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 17 is trending on social media. Regarding the show and its contestants, a lot has been said. People follow each contestant's every action and begin discussing it on social media.

There are a lot of contestants who have been loved initially, but hated on later. This is solely because of their behaviour and actions on Bigg Boss. Here, we have a list of contestants who have been loved before and hated later on the show over the years.

Check it out -

Rakhi Sawant (Season 1)

Rakhi Sawant, known for her bold and attention-grabbing personality, brought controversy to the inaugural season of Bigg Boss. Her actions and statements, often considered outrageous and attention-seeking, made her a memorable but polarizing figure, which continues as she remains in the limelight for various incidents in the media.

Armaan Kohli (Season 7)

Armaan Kohli's aggressive behavior and volatile temper during his stint in Season 7 of Bigg Boss created a lot of controversy. He was involved in several altercations with fellow contestants, leading to his eviction from the show.

Swami Om (Season 10)

Swami Om, a self-proclaimed godman, entered the Bigg Boss house with claims of divine powers. However, he quickly became one of the most notorious and controversial contestants in the show's history. His outrageous behavior, which included throwing his urine on fellow contestants and engaging in physical altercations, made him a subject of widespread criticism.

Dolly Bindra (Season 4)

Dolly Bindra's loud and confrontational personality made her a controversial figure in Season 4. She was involved in several heated arguments and clashes with fellow contestants, making her a polarising figure among viewers.

Pooja Missra (Season 5)

Pooja's outbursts, accusations, and aggressive behaviour made her a polarising figure in the "Bigg Boss" house during Season 5. She remains known for the viral phrase, "Pooja, what is this behaviour?"

Imam Siddiqui (Season 6)

Imam Siddique, a fashion and image consultant, entered the Bigg Boss house in Season 6 and quickly became infamous for his erratic behavior. He engaged in loud arguments, made bizarre fashion choices, and often disrupted the peace in the house.

