MUST READ! Here’s how you can QUALIFY to become Kundali Bhagya fame Paras Kalnawat’s DULHANIYA

The show has had a steady run and recently went through a major twist with the show taking a generational leap. After that, some new entries marked the show and actors like Sana Sayyad, Paras Kalnawat and Baseer Ali joined the star cast of the show.
Kundali Bhagya is a show that has been amongst the most popular and loved shows of all time. The pair of Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya was loved by the audience and after Dheeraj quit the show last year, Shakti Arora entered the show.

After the leap, and after the major shifts, many actors from the old cast like Anjum Fakih, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Shakti Arora have bid the show goodbye.

Paras Kalnawat is a talent and the masses and the TV industry have seen him succeeding now. He is doing well in the show and recently even gifted himself a new car. The actor recently took a Q & A session on his social media and had some witty replies for the fans’ questions.

He has some particular opinions on women these days and expressed them in his replies:

After that, when he was asked what would he do if he found a woman who is religious, talented, smart and respects elders, he replied, “can somebody please pass me sindoor ki dibbiya?”

Thus, he inadvertently answered the question we are sure has arisen in the minds of his female fans and they can know the kind of woman Paras would want to marry.

