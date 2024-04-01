Must read! Here’s who Ishqbaaaz fame Surbhi Chandna's longtime boyfriend Karan R Sharma?

MUMBAI: Actor Surbhi Chandna, who starred in Ishqbaaaz, is reportedly getting married to her longtime partner Karan Sharma. They have apparently set their wedding date for the last week of March and have been in a committed relationship for some time. Although the Isqbaaaz actress has kept her relationship with Karan Sharma a secret, her admirers are interested in learning more about him.

Also read:Surbhi Chandna gets emotional over a note penned by a co-star as Sherdill Shergill wraps up the shoot!

Karan Sharma is an entrepreneur. "Part-time Entrepreneur & Founder @heavensabodefoundation," is how his Instagram bio describes him. His non-profit organization, Heavens Abode, works extensively to protect and rescue stray dogs in and around Mumbai.

In the city, they also often organize feeding drives. In addition to working for their four-legged pals, they support many social causes such as cleanliness campaigns and tree planting.

Another fitness enthusiast, Karan Sharma released a video in November of last year showcasing the fruits of his hard work and passion. Along with the video, he uploaded a caption, “2 Years Of Hard-work, Dedication & Discipline.”

The actress known for Naagin 5 has never disclosed her relationship with Karan Sharma. She's never discussed him in public. It is said that the couple has been together for almost 13 years. Nonetheless, the actress rarely shares pictures or videos of herself with him.

The romance became official on September 9, 2022, when Surbhi Chandna shared her first photo of him on social media. She shared a selfie of herself with her lover on his birthday, writing, "9.09.2021 #14 #BirthdayBoy."

Nonetheless, Sharma frequently uploads photos of him with her, and one of the pair's earliest images on his page is from November 2016.

Surbhi and Karan were present at the wedding of Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre recently. Karan is close to Surbhi's friends Mansi Srivastava, Shrenu, Nakuul Mehta, and others. Their comments on his social media posts are frequent.

Rumors are circulating that Karan R Sharma and Surbhi Chandna would tie the knot in three months. They are reportedly getting married in March of this year, and planning has already started.

An individual close to the duo disclosed, "Surbhi and Karan have been in a secure relationship and going strong. Marriage is just a natural step for them. The couple has been planning the wedding, which will be a grand one yet intimate, with close family and friends in attendance. Surbhi's industry friends, especially the 'Ishqbaaaz' cast is ecstatic about the wedding and are already prepping for the same."

An early appearance on television for Surbhi Chandna was in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She became well-known for her role as Anika in the Nakuul Mehta film Ishqbaaaz. She has also appeared in a number of well-known television shows, including Sanjivani and Naagin 5.

Also read:Audience Perspective: Is Surbhi Chandna and Dheeraj Dhoopar's failing chemistry a reason why the show Sherdil Shergill is going off-air?

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

Credit- Pnkvilla