Must Read! Himanshi Choudhry finds OTT a better platform over TV, details inside

MUMBAI: Television actress who was popular for her roles in serials like Kutumb, Bhabhi, Lavanya and, Dil Ki Bateein Dil Hi Jaane around five years ago, confesses that she has quit television and moved to web shows because of lack of opportunities on television.

Himanshi says, "I have played interesting roles, but after a point, I stopped getting good roles. Nothing really appealed to me and I figured that I was not fitting in any bracket of roles that television had to offer."

"I did not want to compromise on quality and so I became choosy about my work. The plan was to do good roles so that I could play varied characters, but that was not happening on the small screen. And luckily, OTT and web shows happened and many actors like us, who could not find a place on TV, moved to digital. Web shows are more real, tell a good story and OTT is here to stay. Of course, if I get offered something meaty on TV, I will surely consider it", she added.

Currently, she is in London to help a friend with a project. Himanshi says she wants to pursue a screenplay writing course in London. When asked about dating anyone, the actress says, "I am single and haven't found anyone. But I am enjoying my single life in London. There are many outdoor activities and I am living life to the fullest."

Credit: ETimes