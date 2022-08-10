Must-Read! Hina Khan- Karan Mehra, Rashami Desai - Siddharth Shukla, and more Top TV Onscreen Couples that did not get along offset!

MUMBAI: Television had always been the grandest of mediums and has been the audience's go-to for entertainment. The entertainment landscape has changed a lot over the years.

Actors are a very big and integral part of shaping this landscape, and initially, while the tabloids used to run hammock with the news of fights and feuds, the industry has changed for sure.

The glamorous TV world has seen some really strong friendships, between actors, directors and so many more.

ALSO READ: Sad! Harshad Arora to quit Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin; Fans react strongly

The cast of the show has always been the pillar for what shows will turn out like. The romance and love story of the main leads is what keep the shows going, but did you know that these onscreen leading couples did not actually get along in real life and while their chemistry must have been the talk of the town at one point, they off-screen battles were the gossip of another. Check it out:

Rashami Desai - Siddharth Shukla:

The fights between these two former co-stars were the talk of the town and everything was revealed on Bigg Boss, what actually went down on the sets, between the late actor and Rashami Desai.

Harshad Arora- Preetika Rao:

The two were leads in the show Beintehaan and while they insisted that everything is OK between them, the rumors were different and it is said that the two used to shoot swiftly and then separate, preferring not to interact with one other.

Vivian Dsena- Drashti Dhami:

Probably one of the most popular onscreen jodis and because ofthe show Madhubala, little did the fans know that it is rumored that the two used to have fights on set but they met up during Rubina Dilaik’s wedding.

Hina Khan- Karan Mehra:

The two played a couple onscreen for a long time before Karan actually quit the show, the vibes between the two were very cold, and they did not get along.

Vivian Dsena- Rubina Dilaik:

Another popular onscreen TV couple, that actually didn't get along at all offscreen, it is said that there used to be ego clashes between the two but looks like things have gotten better over the years, Vivian was Rubina’s wedding as well.

None of these people ever got into very major fights, they remained cordial and professional, it’s just that they did not become the besties fans hoped they would.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Ayesha Singh recollects her first-day shoot on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin sets, says she did not feel like returning to work, remembers her first scene with Sanjay Narvekar and much more



