Must-Read! Hina Khan- Karan Mehra, Rashami Desai - Siddharth Shukla, and more Top TV Onscreen Couples that did not get along offset!

The glamorous TV world has seen some really strong friendships, between actors, directors and so many more.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 05/27/2023 - 15:02
Hina Khan- Karan Mehra

MUMBAI:  Television had always been the grandest of mediums and has been the audience's go-to for entertainment. The entertainment landscape has changed a lot over the years. 

Actors are a very big and integral part of shaping this landscape, and initially, while the tabloids used to run hammock with the news of fights and feuds, the industry has changed for sure. 

The glamorous TV world has seen some really strong friendships, between actors, directors and so many more.

ALSO READ: Sad! Harshad Arora to quit Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin; Fans react strongly

The cast of the show has always been the pillar for what shows will turn out like. The romance and love story of the main leads is what keep the shows going, but did you know that these onscreen leading couples did not actually get along in real life and while their chemistry must have been the talk of the town at one point, they off-screen battles were the gossip of another. Check it out:

Rashami Desai - Siddharth Shukla:

The fights between these two former co-stars were the talk of the town and everything was revealed on Bigg Boss, what actually went down on the sets, between the late actor and Rashami Desai.

Harshad Arora- Preetika Rao:

The two were leads in the show Beintehaan and while they insisted that everything is OK between them, the rumors were different and it is said that the two used to shoot swiftly and then separate, preferring not to interact with one other. 

Vivian Dsena- Drashti Dhami:

Probably one of the most popular onscreen jodis and because ofthe show Madhubala, little did the fans know that it is rumored that the two used to have fights on set but they met up during Rubina Dilaik’s wedding. 

Hina Khan- Karan Mehra:

The two played a couple onscreen for a long time before Karan actually quit the show, the vibes between the two were very cold, and they did not get along.

Vivian Dsena- Rubina Dilaik:

Another popular onscreen TV couple, that actually didn't get along at all offscreen, it is said that there used to be ego clashes between the two but looks like things have gotten better over the years, Vivian was Rubina’s wedding as well. 

None of these people ever got into very major fights, they remained cordial and professional, it’s just that they did not become the besties fans hoped they would.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Ayesha Singh recollects her first-day shoot on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin sets, says she did not feel like returning to work, remembers her first scene with Sanjay Narvekar and much more

    
 

Rashami Desai Siddharth Shukla Harshad Arora Preetika Rao Vivian Dsena Drashti Dhami rubina Dialaik Tv actors who did not get along TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 05/27/2023 - 15:02

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wagle Ki Duniya: Oh No! Harshad angry with Rajesh
MUMBAI:Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various social themes and...
MUST READ! Is Shoaib Ibrahim planning to take a break from Ajooni? The actor answers
MUMBAI :Shoaib Ibrahim is one such actor in the television industry who doesn't need any introduction.The actor has...
Must Read! Jogira Sara Ra Ra, The Kerala Story box office collection: Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer takes a disastrous start; Adah Sharma’s film continues to do well
MUMBAI :This week’s new release Jogira Sara Ra Ra starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma received mixed to...
Kya Baat Hai! From shoes worth Lakhs to luxury cars, here’s how Paras Kalnawat lives a luxe and grand life!
MUMBAI:Paras Kalnawat is a popular actor in the TV industry and is considered to be one of the top upcoming actors to...
MUST READ! From Tulsi and Mihir to Abhimanyu and Akshara; check out some of These ICONIC telly jodis we have seen over years
MUMBAI:  Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the telly world. we love to be at the forefront of delivering...
Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: Adventurous! Ali follows Simsim's guidance
MUMBAI :SAB TV is out with an amazing show by Peninsula Pictures, Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul. The show is inspired by...
Recent Stories
Adah Sharma
Must Read! Jogira Sara Ra Ra, The Kerala Story box office collection: Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer takes a disastrous start; Adah Sharma’s film continues to do well
Latest Video
Related Stories
Mihir
MUST READ! From Tulsi and Mihir to Abhimanyu and Akshara; check out some of These ICONIC telly jodis we have seen over years
Bekaboo
OMG! From Tere Ishq Meiin Ghayal to Bekaboo these TV shows are going off-air causing huge losses to makers
Jannat Zubair once went into depression
What! Jannat Zubair once went into depression, says “was difficult to divert my mind…”
Jannat Zubair
Must Read! Jannat Zubair talks about her dad’s no kissing policy, says “it was very difficult for me to…”
Harshad Arora
Sad! Harshad Arora to quit Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin; Fans react strongly
Anupamaa
What! Anupamaa Twitter Reactions: Netizens stand divided over a gesture of Anupama, also troll Anuj Kapadia