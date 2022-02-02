Must Read! This is how Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash reacts to Karan Kundrra’s cryptic tweet post his eviction

MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash was crowned as the winner of Bigg Boss 15. Just after Karan Kundrra who was announced the second runner up posted a cryptic tweet, Tejasswi Prakash reacted to his tweet.

The Naagin 6 actress said that she had spoken to Karan about the same. "Having said that, it is Karan Kundrra and he is a lot more than just that last moment we missed out on,'.

She said that she wanted the final moment to happen between her and Karan. It was a shock for both of them as Karan came third. The ‘Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka’ actress said that Karan always knew that it was between them both, she was sure to win. Tejasswi added that Karan is very happy that the trophy is home.

Meanwhile, in a live interaction with fans, Karan Kundrra revealed that he drank chilled beer and had butter Chicken on a footpath. He said that he and his friend Omi enjoyed it a lot and it was just like moving out of a 5-star hotel.

Elsewhere, Karan revealed that he wants to meet Umar Riaz badly. Karan and Umar's bromance was quite popular when they were locked inside the house. On the other hand, Tejasswi Prakash has begun shooting for Naagin 6.

