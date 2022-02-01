Audience Speak! People reveal why Tejasswi Prakash wasn’t trending on social media post her Bigg Boss 15 win and why Pratik Sehajpal was trending instead

MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner of the show, and Pratik was the first runner-up.

Both the contestants had a rollercoaster ride in the house and became the top two contestants of the show.

Pratik’s journey started from OTT. He then ended in the Bigg Boss house. During his OTT days, he came across as very strong and aggressive. He fought every obstacle and made way for himself in Bigg Boss 15, whereas his game in the main house was more dignified and sorted.

In the initial days, Pratik was being very aggressive, but when Salman Khan advised him about his gameplay, he changed his game and played it in a subtle way.

On the other hand, Tejasswi Prakash’s game was quite strong in the beginning of the show, but once the TejRan track began, her game dropped. She was warned by a number of guests who came on the show that she should buckle up. In the last few weeks of the game, she bounced back with a bang and emerged as the winner of the show.

Post the finale of the show, for the first time, the winner of the show was not trending on social media and the first runner-up was trending. This was unusual.

In the previous seasons, the winners of the show have trended for one or two days, but this time, there was complete silence on social media as the maximum people wanted Pratik to win the show.

The public has spoken about what went wrong and why Tejasswi wasn’t trending on social media.

Read on to know what the audience had to say.

Karan Patel: It’s so obvious as everyone knew she would win. By making her the new naagin, Colors confirmed that she would win. It’s sad as everyone saw Pratik’s passion for the game and how eagerly he wanted to win the show. That’s one reason why he was trending more and the winner of the show wasn’t trending.

Priya Khan: The audience isn’t stupid and they know who is deserving in the show and who isn’t. This is insane. Now, Bigg Boss has become very predictable, and everyone knows the winner beforehand as the makers make it very obvious. We all know Pratik deserved to win the show and that is why he was trending.

Nishant Singh: Pratik was hands down the winner, but as usual, the channel showed its true colors. This is not acceptable. The fact that the winner wasn’t trending for the first time says it all.

Pooja Bajaj: Tejasswi clearly knew that she was winning as when Salman called her name, she wasn’t surprised and acted like she already knew everything. The audience caught it, and hence, she wasn’t trending on social media, which is such a joke. Pratik nailed the game and he should have won. The makers and channel finally showed their true colors.

