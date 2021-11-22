Must Read! “I want to see him making his own way, the way I made mine,” says actor Amar Upadhyay about his son

MUMBAI: Amar Upadhyay shared that his 18-year-old son Aryaman has an interest in joining show business and that he will definitely support him on his journey but he will not set a specific path just for him.

The ‘Molkki’ actor said, “He is very young right now, and enjoying having fun in college, where he is studying film, TV and new media. So, he is still learning and trying to discover himself as to what he actually wants to do. I know that he wants to both direct and act.”

Further, he added, “But I want him to decide what he wants to do first. Maybe he can do both in the future and be like Farhan Akhtar. You never know with these kids, as they are much smarter and well versed with what’s happening around us.”

However, his dotting father also recognizes that his advice and guidance might be a useful resource.

Looking back on his career and life, he said, "I didn't have any support in the industry, or anyone to tell me what is right or wrong. When I fell down, I had no one to help me get up. I did it on my own and then walked again. I learnt the hard way. Maybe, my son might have to do it the same way or not.”

Amar also said that his son will always be advantaged by his presence, but he must first prepare himself for the industry. He also tells his son that whatever he decides to pursue, he should put 100 percent of himself into it.

