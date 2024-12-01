Must Read: Jiya Shankar pens a beautiful message for people who pass judgments on celebrities; says ‘it takes a different level of madness and dedication to become an actor’

MUMBAI: Jiya Shankar has come a long way in her career. She was seen in Bigg Boss OTT 2 and she has worked hard to achieve that space that she is in today.

There are many actors and actresses who come from smaller cities, struggle to pursue their passion and goals, and make a place in the world of glamour. The journey is not easy but their hopes are high that they will make it big one day. Jiya has now taken to social media to address the same and how actors are easily judged. (Also Read: Wow! Jiya Shankar wears an outfit worth 5 lacs, the entire cost of the ensemble will blow away your minds!)

In her post on X, she mentioned how from the outside world it looks all starry and how people feel that there is stardom and what a beautiful life celebrities live but there is hard work in each thing that they do and that people see only one percent of all the good things. She mentioned how it takes complete dedication and passion to become an actor as they know that there is only one percent of the chances that they will make it big but continue to dream on and work harder.

Jiya mentioned that the struggle for an actor never comes to an end and nor does the love for them to be in front of the camera.

Jiya has penned some beautiful words isn’t it? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below! (Also Read: Shocking! Bigg Boss OTT 2 star Jiya Shankar responds to trolls with empowering message; Says ‘I've cried many years...’)

