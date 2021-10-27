MUST READ! Kamya Panjabi says the DESIRE to join politics stems from a strong cause

MUMBAI: Kamya Panjabi is one of the most popular actresses in the television world. She has carved a niche for herself in showbiz.

The actress has been part of many projects. She is known for her work in television shows such as Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak? and Beintehaa. She also participated in the seventh edition of the reality show, Bigg Boss.

Now, Kamya is all set to don a new hat in real life. She is getting into politics and she has joined the Congress Party. In an interview with a leading daily, she spoke about her new endevour.

When asked what prompted her to join politics, she said to TOI, “It had been on my mind for many years. Even when I was at the peak of my TV career, I was certain that I wanted to join politics in the future. When my show Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki ended in September, I started working on what I had envisioned for myself. Tehseen Poonawalla, whom I met on Bigg Boss 13 (she made an appearance on the show as a celebrity guest), learnt about my political aspirations. He realised that I had the potential and guided me through it.”

She added, “I want to serve my country and work on causes I strongly feel for. Besides other things, I want to focus on women empowerment and help those who suffer domestic violence in our country. I, too, have suffered silently in the past for many years. The desire to join politics stems from a strong cause. I am not hungry for power, I just want to work.”

