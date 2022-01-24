MUST READ: Karan Kundrra asks Tejasswi Prakash’s father ‘RISHTA PAKKA’?; Salman Khan teases him, “Kya bewda jamai mila hai”

MUMBAI: Previously, during the reunion episode on Bigg Boss 15, Karan was all set to meet Tejasswi’s parents and was also learning to speak Marathi from Nishant.

However, Tejasswi’s brother Pratik was on the call, who said that her parents like Karan.

Coming back to the episode, after meeting Tejasswi’s parents, Karan addresses them in Marathi. Karan keeps asking if ‘rishta is pakka’ and to sit and drink with her father if they say yes. Tejasswi’s father says, ‘Yes, khamba kholenge.” (Let’s open the bottle)

Host Salman laughs and says, “Kya bewda jamai mila hai.” Tejasswi parents laugh as they say they that they have agreed to their relationship. Salman Khan teasingly asks Tejasswi, “Are you serious?” Tejasswi laughs. Her parents wish them all the best for finale.

