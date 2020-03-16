MUST READ! 'Karan Kundrra is my only brother in the Industry; I was asked to leave three houses on rent in my struggling days' Paras Kalnawat candidly shares his journey, bonding with Karan and more

MUMBAI: Paras Kalnawat is all set, to begin with, a new journey with Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, Paras portrayed the character of a dance instructor in the show Anupamaa and now, with JDJ he will showcase his dance moves in front of the country professionally.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows. Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judge’s points and the audience’s votes; they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and post that, the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs. Dance Deewane replaced the show but now, the channel has decided to get the dance reality show back. The pre-production has begun, and the makers have already started to approach celebrities for the same.

In a conversation with Paras Kalnawat, the actor revealed about his brother in the Industry, struggling days and more. Check out what he revealed.

Talking about having a brother, he shared that my Bhai is Karan Kundrra, if I have any doubt or any advice then I call him.

On asked about what would he learn from Tejasswi Prakash, he revealed, She is very sweet, I have met her just once. If one wants to learn transparency from someone then that would be Tejasswi.

Talking about his struggling days he shared, I have had many failed auditions, I have had real struggles in my life, I was once got kicked from 3 houses when I used to live on rent because I couldn't pay them. When I used to come from auditions, I used to cry a lot. All of this has taught me, I don't go for vacations I keep working back to back.

Well, there is no doubt that the audience is excited to watch the upcoming season and it's returning after a long break. The show will be hosted by Maniesh Paul, and Karan Johar, Nora Fatehi and Madhuri Dixit will be the judges.

