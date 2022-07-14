Must Read! Khatron Ke Khiladi enters the top 2 shows in TRP ratings; Imlie and Naagin 6 see a huge drop; reality shows RWSP, DID super Moms and Super Star Singer take a huge jump in TRP ratings; Anupama tops the list followed by KKK, YHC, GHKKPM and Bhagy

MUMBAI: The success of a television show is known by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

This week, Khatron Ke Khiladi has made it to the second position (in the first week itself), whereas Naagin 6 and Imlie see a huge drop in TRP rating.

On the other hand, reality shows have taken over as Khatron Ke Khiladi makes it to the second position and shows like Dance India Dance Supermom, Super Star Singer and Ravivaar with Star Parivaar see a huge jump in TRPs.

As usual, Anupama tops the list followed by Khatron Ke Khiladi, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Ghum Hai Kisi Key Pyaar Mein, and Bhagya Laxmi.

Check out the ratings below:

1 Anupama (Star Plus): 3.0

2. Khatron Ke Khiladi (Colors): 2.5

3. Yeh Hai Chahatein (Star Plus): 2.2

4. Ghum Hai Kisi Key Pyaar Mein (Star Plus):2.1

5. Bhagya Lakshmi (Zee TV): 2.1

6. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus): 2.1

7. Imlie (Star Plus): 2.1

8. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV): 2.0

9. Banni Chow Home Delivery (Star Plus): 1.9

10. Naagin 6 (Colors): 1.9

11. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV): 1.9

12. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV): 1.8

13. Ravivaar with Star Parivaar (Star Plus): 1.7

14. Superstar Singer Season 2 (Sony TV): 1.6

15. Dance India Dance Super Mom (Zee TV): 1.6

16. Pandya Store (Star Plus): 1.5

17. Udaariyan (Colors): 1.4

18. Parineeti (Colors): 1.3

19. Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan (ZEE TV): 1.2

20. Harphoul Mohini (Colors): 1.2

What is your take on the BARC ratings? Has your favourite show made it to the list?

Do let us know in the comments below.

