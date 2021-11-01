MUST READ! Kumkum Bhagya actress Pooja Banerjee OPENS UP about her husband's reaction to her pregnancy

MUMBAI: Actor Pooja Banerjee, who is currently seen on Kumkum Bhagya, has opened up about her pregnancy, her husband Sandeep Sejwal's reaction and her work.

In a new interview, Pooja has revealed that she learnt about her pregnancy while on the sets of her television show.

Talking about her pregnancy, Pooja Banerjee reveals, "Sandeep and I are really excited and happy to announce our pregnancy. To be honest, we’ve wanted to start our family since a couple of years now, however, we never put a timeline on it. We always thought that whenever it has to happen, it will happen, and I guess we’re going to be parents at the most perfect time! We are in a very happy space and touch wood; I feel everything is falling in the right space.

She further says, ''Kumkum Bhagya has been a blessing in disguise for me. I joined the show just after the first wave of COVID-19 and since then, it’s been a joy working on the show. Now, I came to know about my pregnancy on the sets of the show. We both are overjoyed and can't wait to be parents."

