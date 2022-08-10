Must Read: Late Nitesh Pandey to be seen in THESE upcoming projects, that he shot before his passing!

Nitesh Pandey

MUMBAI: The news of Actor Nitesh Pandey passing away has been away difficult for the industry to come to terms with.

The late actor had a flourishing career in showbiz, with a lot of great roles to his credit. 

He passed away in Igatpuri in a hotel due to a cardiac arrest and other details are still awaited. 

ALSO READ: MUST READ! From sharing the screen with Shah Rukh Khan to impressing everyone with his mindblowing performance in Anupamaa; Here's everything we know about Nitesh Pandey

Nitesh was a celebrated actor and had done memorable roles in TV shows like Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Ek Rishta Saajhedari Ka, Hero - Gayab Mode On, Indiawaali Maa among others. 

The last rites were held yesterday night and many Friends and colleagues including Rupali Ganguly, Nakuul Mehta, Sooraj Thapar and more showed up to pay tribute to the actor.

The actor’s sudden passing has left everyone shocked, but Nitesh had already shot for many great projects, many of which will be released soon. Here is a list of all of the upcoming projects of Late Nitesh Pandey.

Gyaarah Gyaarah- OTT show:

It is a Dharma Productions and Sikhya Productions show that stars Raghav Juyal, Kritika Kamra, and more and will air soon on Zee 5.

Sumo Didi: TV series 

It is said to be a TV series that is in its post-production stage and stars, Raghav Dhir and Shriyam Bhagnani as well. 

Once Upon Two Times: OTT 

It is a Shashi Sumeet Productions project that stars Anud Singh Dhaka, Sanjay Suri who was Nitesh’s friend, and many more in what seems to be an OTT movie.

Wingman- Short Film 

It is an award-winning short film starring some amazing actors along with Nitesh, that has not been released yet.

Fans of the actor will surely be happy to see the joy of his acting through this upcoming project. 

The actor has had some amazing parts in movies like Om Shanti Om, Badhaai Do, Madaari, Rangoon and the list only goes on. 

The news of his passing has shocked the industry, TV and Movie, alike, many of whom like Bhumi Pednekar, Rajkumar Rao, Manoj Bajpayee, Kritika Kamra, Prasoon Joshi and more have taken to social media to offer their condolences.

The actor will be definitely and dearly missed by fans and friends alike. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Sad! Rupali Ganguly loses two of her co – actors; she was close to them

TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 05/25/2023 - 12:09

Priyanka Chopra
Shocking! "She is no more desi girl, this is cheapness," say netizens as Priyanka Chopra gets trolled on her photo shoot
