Must Read! List of Telly celebs who underwent plastic surgeries

MUMBAI: Many actors in showbiz go for cosmetic procedures or get a jab of Botox and other injectables to enhance their looks but often they hesitate to speak about it. However, there are a few celebs who have opened about their experiences both good and bad with plastic surgery and injectables.

Koena Mitra openly spoke about her plastic surgery on Bigg Boss 13 where she entered as a participant. The actress went under the knife in 2010. However, her decision to get a nose job done turned out to be a disastrous one. Her bones swelled up after the surgery. Even the doctors gave up and said that only medicine and prayers will work. It became difficult for Koena to even smile with an altered face. She started stepping out but many of her friends deserted her.

Naagin fame Aashka Goradia admitted that she has undergone a lip surgery.

Rakhi Sawant is yet another actress who has been open about having gone under the knife. On Rajeev Khandelwal's chat show, she said, " I faced innumerable rejections and resorted to surgery to improve my looks and appearance. I went into the surgery room as my former self Neeru Bheda but came out as a new and improved version of my own self - Rakhi Sawant."

Last year, when Shama Sikander took up the 10-year challenge by putting up her then and now photo, little did she realise she'd be trolled for going under the knife to enhance her looks. It got to a point where Shama had to clarify that she's not got plastic surgery done but it's botox treatment.

Eva Grover went for a lip job as she wasn't happy with her thin upper lip. After going under the knife, the actress said that she feels 'sexier and beautiful'. She told Bombay Times, "I wanted my lips to be slightly fuller so I went for it. My lips are looking better. Lots of actors do it; it's quite common and I don't feel it's a matter of discussion."

While shooting for Khan Sisters, Gauahar Khan went for a lip augmentation procedure but hated it. She said, "I wanted to try the temporary lip augmentation procedure, which lasts for around 3 to 4 hours. But I didn’t like the way it looked at all at that point and so, the shoot of Khan Sisters had to be stalled as I was in shock and wasn’t comfortable being captured on camera at that moment."

Credit: ETimes