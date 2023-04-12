Must Read! Long term shows don’t perform the same everyday, it is important to take corrective measures without getting demoralized: Rajan Shahi

Rajan Shahi

MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi is one of the most popular producers on television. He is the producer of Yeh Rishta Kya Khelata Hai, Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si and Anupamaa on Star Plus. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla in the leading roles whereas Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si stars Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe in pivotal roles. As for Anupamaa, the show features Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna.

Recently, Shahi engaged in an interview with a media portal where he mentioned at length about his reaction to the TRP of the shows being affected. (Also Read:Samridhii Shukla: Everything depends on a good leader, and Rajan Shahi is one such leader, who inspires us all)

Shahi shared, “There is no formula for success. A producer makes some shows which turn out to be hits and some flops. There is course correction at times where at times we need to understand if the audience is in sync with the show or not and sometimes there is a change in writing too.”

When asked about long term shows going through a dip in TRP’s, Shahi added, “Long term shows don’t perform the same everyday. These shows have their own phases. We need to understand that we are in a creative field. It is important to take corrective measures without getting demoralized. Big shows witness a dip and they rise again as well. It is all a part of the process.”

