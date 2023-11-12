Must Read! Mannara Chopra Surprises in Bigg Boss 17, Reclaims Top 5 Spot as Vicky Jain Bows Out

MUMBAI: The ninth week of Bigg Boss 17 brought new dynamics as Mannara Chopra, who had been absent from the Top 5 for several weeks, re-entered the list. This turnaround comes despite Salman Khan expressing dissatisfaction with Mannara's behavior in the house just last week.

Munawar Faruqui maintains his lead as the most popular contestant, demonstrating strategic gameplay. His recent clash with Mannara added spice to the game, and he even assisted Arun Mashettey in winning the immunity task.

Ankita Lokhande secures the second spot with her genuine and caring demeanor, winning hearts by supporting fellow contestants like Aishwarya Sharma, Khanzaadi, and Isha Malviya during the immunity task.

Mannara Chopra, claiming the third position, faces challenges following criticism from both Karan Johar and Salman Khan for her spoiled behavior. The hope is that Mannara will bounce back and elevate her game.

Aishwarya Sharma, despite playing well, slips down a spot in the Top 5. Her recent power position in the Dum house showcases her determination.

In a surprising turn of events, Neil Bhatt surpasses Vicky Jain, securing the fifth position. Vicky faced a tough week, going personal during nominations and expressing his frustration to Bigg Boss.

As the drama unfolds in the Bigg Boss house, the rankings continue to fluctuate, keeping fans engaged in the ever-evolving dynamics of the reality show.

Who do you want to see in the top 5 spots, if not there already? Let us know in the comment sections below.

Credit: Bollywoodlife.com