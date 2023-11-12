Must Read! Mannara Chopra Surprises in Bigg Boss 17, Reclaims Top 5 Spot as Vicky Jain Bows Out

In the latest update on Bigg Boss 17, unexpected changes have shaken up the Top 5 contestants for the week. Mannara Chopra, despite facing criticism from Karan Johar and Salman Khan, has made a strong comeback, replacing Vicky Jain in the coveted list.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 12/11/2023 - 23:04
Mannara Chopra

MUMBAI: The ninth week of Bigg Boss 17 brought new dynamics as Mannara Chopra, who had been absent from the Top 5 for several weeks, re-entered the list. This turnaround comes despite Salman Khan expressing dissatisfaction with Mannara's behavior in the house just last week.

Munawar Faruqui maintains his lead as the most popular contestant, demonstrating strategic gameplay. His recent clash with Mannara added spice to the game, and he even assisted Arun Mashettey in winning the immunity task.

Ankita Lokhande secures the second spot with her genuine and caring demeanor, winning hearts by supporting fellow contestants like Aishwarya Sharma, Khanzaadi, and Isha Malviya during the immunity task.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Jigna Vora reveals why she took a pregnancy test before entering the Bigg Boss house

Mannara Chopra, claiming the third position, faces challenges following criticism from both Karan Johar and Salman Khan for her spoiled behavior. The hope is that Mannara will bounce back and elevate her game.

Aishwarya Sharma, despite playing well, slips down a spot in the Top 5. Her recent power position in the Dum house showcases her determination.

In a surprising turn of events, Neil Bhatt surpasses Vicky Jain, securing the fifth position. Vicky faced a tough week, going personal during nominations and expressing his frustration to Bigg Boss.

As the drama unfolds in the Bigg Boss house, the rankings continue to fluctuate, keeping fans engaged in the ever-evolving dynamics of the reality show.

Who do you want to see in the top 5 spots, if not there already? Let us know in the comment sections below. 

Also Read: Wow! Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra extends heartfelt support to Mannara Chopra's Bigg Boss 17 journey

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates. 

Credit: Bollywoodlife.com

MUNAWAR FARUQUI Ankita Lokhande Vicky Jain Neil Bhatt Aishwarya Sharma Mannara Chopra TV news TV celebs Entertainment news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 12/11/2023 - 23:04

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
OMG! Salman Khan Upset as Bigg Boss 17 Contestants Keep Him Waiting; Issues Stern Warning
MUMBAI: The latest episode of Bigg Boss 17 witnessed host Salman Khan expressing his frustration and disappointment...
OMG! Tanishaa Mukerji's Shocking Revelation: Survives Coma After Accident During Debut Film Shoot
MUMBAI: In a surprising revelation on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, actress Tanishaa Mukerji opened up about a traumatic...
Must Read! Mannara Chopra Surprises in Bigg Boss 17, Reclaims Top 5 Spot as Vicky Jain Bows Out
MUMBAI: The ninth week of Bigg Boss 17 brought new dynamics as Mannara Chopra, who had been absent from the Top 5 for...
Wow! Take a look at the star-studded ensemble of actors and actresses at Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram's wedding reception in Mumbai
MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda recently tied the knot with actress Lin Laishram in a traditional Meitei ceremony...
Aww! Tears roll down Sanya Malhotra’s eyes at sister Shagun's Wedding: Emotional Moments Captured!
MUMBAI: Sanya Malhotra, known for her remarkable performances in hit movies like Dangal, Jawan, and Sam Bahadur, has...
Exclusive! Rajeev Mehta revealed how it disturbed him when kids yelled out “Praful tut oh gadha hai ghadha”, read on to know more
MUMBAI: No one can forget Indian Television’s one of the most hilarious serials, Khichdi which starred Anang Desai,...
Recent Stories
Tanishaa Mukerji
OMG! Tanishaa Mukerji's Shocking Revelation: Survives Coma After Accident During Debut Film Shoot
Latest Video
Related Stories
Salman Khan
OMG! Salman Khan Upset as Bigg Boss 17 Contestants Keep Him Waiting; Issues Stern Warning
SIDDARTH SHUKLA
Sidharth Shukla Birth Anniversary: Aww! These little munchkins did something special for the late actor a day before his birthday; check out the video
Sheetal Maulik
Exclusive! There are no creative differences as every actor’s inputs are considered as contribution: Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka actress Sheetal Maulik
Abhishek Kumarr
Exclusive! I get many hate messages for my character and I feel motivated to perform better as a negative personality: Ishq Vishk Rebound actor Abhishek Kumarr on shooting for Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
MasterChef India
MasterChef India Season 8 : Wow! Second runner up Dr. Rukhsaar Sayeed shares a heartfelt message reveals her dreams post the show says “Will open my own restaurant in Kashmir by next year"
Tiger Shroff
Is Tiger Shroff Going To Grace The Stage Of Star Plus' Dance+ Pro With A Special Performance?