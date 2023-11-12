Wow! Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra extends heartfelt support to Mannara Chopra's Bigg Boss 17 journey

MUMBAI: Mannara Chopra, the versatile actress and model, has become a prominent figure in Bigg Boss Season 17, captivating audiences with her engaging presence.

As the cousin of the esteemed actresses Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra, Mannara has embarked on a unique journey within the confines of the reality TV show, which started its latest season in October 2023.

From the very beginning, Mannara has been a noteworthy contestant, earning special privileges on the day one and forming significant connections as the weeks progressed. One such bond that garnered attention was her friendship with Munawar, offering her comfort and valuable guidance in the challenging environment of the Bigg Boss house.

However, the dynamics of her relationship with Munawar have also been a subject of discussion, with viewers expressing varying opinions.

In a recent interaction, Madhu Chopra, Mannara's aunt and the mother of Priyanka Chopra, took a moment to share her sentiments regarding Mannara's performance in the reality show. Madhu Chopra, very positive, conveyed her support by stating, "Best of luck, bohot acha kar raha hi ho (you are doing very good)."

As Mannara continues to navigate the journey in the Bigg Boss house, her family's encouraging words add a layer of warmth to her journey.

