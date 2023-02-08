Must-Read! Meet Yeh Rishta’s Abhiva aka Jay Soni’s picture-perfect, real-life Hum Saath-Saath Hai family! Read the full Story!

Jay’s performance in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, as Abhinav has been loved by fans but recently we gave you the breaking news that Abhinav’s character will die in the show and Jay will be making his exit.
MUMBAI: Jay’s performance in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, as Abhinav has been loved by fans but recently we gave you the breaking news that Abhinav’s character will die in the show and Jay will be making his exit. 

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Jay Soni OPENS up on his Exit from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, saying, “ I knew that this would happen, but the actor’s greed to live a role a little bit longer is still there” and more!

Jay has been a part of shows like Baa Bahoo Aur Baby,  Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan, Sasural Genda Phool, and Sanskaar - Dharohar Apno Ki. He was also a contestant on reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5 and Nach Baliye 7.

And while fans know all about his professional career and his shows, what they don’t know is that two of his brothers are also in the same field.

Jay Soni’s family will give you absolute Hum Saath Saath vibes, and we are here to tell you all about them.

Starting with the matriarch, Jay’s mother is Kiran Soni, and while there is no other information present about her or her husband, Jay’s father. 


We move on to his two brothers, Nirav and Harsh Soni, both of whom are actors by profession as well. Nirav is also a writer with shows to his name.


Jay’s better half is Pooja Shah Soni, the two got married in 2014 and welcomed their daughter in 2019. Pooja is a stylist and designer by profession. Their daughter’s name is Aradheea J Soni.

And while Abhinav may have not gotten his happy family in the show, Jay definitely has a perfect one.

Did you know all about Jay’s family? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Emotional! Abhinav aka Jay Soni leaves a heartwarming message for his co-stars Harshad Chopra-Pranali Rathod as he departs from the show: “ I am going, toh…”

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/02/2023 - 16:06

