Must Read! Mohsin Khan gives a health update, read on to know more

MUMBAI: Mohsin Khan is one popular face of the television industry. He is popularly known for his role in Star Plus' long-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Mohsin became a household name for his role of Kartik Goenka in the show. Before Yeh Rishta, Mohsin has been a part of shows like Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, Love By Chance, Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi, Dream Girl, and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya. Well, it's been almost two years since Mohsin bid adieu to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Mohsin is super active on social media and loves to share pictures, posts and updates about himself. Recently he had an ‘Ask me a Question’ session with his fans on Instagram. His fan asked him about his health and he replied with, “Health is finally better…Now I make sure to only eat healthy! I had NAFLD (that’s Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease) I was hospitalized a few times and it was terrible Mashallah I’m much better now”

Mohsin will soon be seen in an upcoming show with Eisha Singh. He has been sharing glimpses from his shoot in Goa every now and then.

