Must Read! Most controversial statements in Bigg Boss 15

MUMBAI: It is quite expected to witness controversies in the most controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15 with its own shares of ups and downs and endless controversies. While some passed a few below down rated remarks, some used physical strength to vent out their aggression.

The contestants also received some high dose of schooling from the show's host and Bollywood superstar, Salman Khan during the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. Here's a look at the controversies that sparked debate in the outside world too.

In the initial days of Bigg Boss 15, Pratik Sehajpal unscrewed the bathroom latch from the outside while Vidhi Pandya bathed inside. The actress was traumatised and complained about it to Jay Bhanushali, Vishal Kotian and Karan Kundrra. Karan, who remained Pratik's mentor in one of the previous reality shows, asked him to never repeat such an incident, especially with a girl. Pratik Sehajpal was also reprimanded by host Salman Khan, who'd completely lost his cool. He told Pratik that it was Vidhi's kindness that she did not make a hue and cry about this issue, else he would have been kicked out very easily.

In an exchange of heated argument, Simba Nagpal pushed Umar Riaz with utmost force in the pool and also called him an 'aatankwadi' (terrorist). The audience was angry that Bigg Boss did not take notice of this action and school Simba for his action. Himanshi Khurana, Vidhi Pandya and many others came ahead and slammed Bigg Boss, Simba. Fans even spoke about the chances of Umar being severly injured.

Karan Kundrra got aggressive during one of the tasks where the contestants had to cut the BB cards appropriately, and caught Pratik Sehajpal by his neck, turned him around and slammed him down on the ground. Salman Khan made Karan realise the intensity of his action and asked him to watch his move.

Vishal Kotian, Afsana Khan and many viewers feel that Bigg Boss is biased towards Shamita Shetty as they gave her gluten-free food, brought her brother Rajiv Adatia, friend Neha Bhasin and boyfriend Raqesh Bapat inside the house for her. It was also reported that Shamita was shown the episode when she went home due to medical reasons as she sprained her shoulder.

Pratik Sehajpal shoved a kitchen tool in Rajiv Adatia's bottom and teased him. Rajiv felt uncomfortable and shared this with Tejasswi Prakash. He told her that he did not want to create any tension and wanted to manage a reputation outside and therefore, he tolerated it. Tejasswi told him that if he was uncomfortable, he should speak.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who is now the wild card entrant of Bigg Boss 15, had entered the show as a guest and had advised Vishal Kotian to not use relationships for his game. She was hinting at him calling Shamita Shetty his sister and accused him of playing games by "manipulating" her. Devoleena said that he did not know how to value relationships. To which, Vishal retaliated saying that she isn't the one to decide for him. He stood with his back to the camera when she left and said "hatt."

Vishal Kotian passed a remark against Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat's relationship where he said, "Raqesh ne bahut bada haath maara hai" (Raqesh has caught a big fish). Vishal also said how Raqesh made Shamita fall in his love trap and how he would now get shows after shows.

Rakhi Sawant claimed to have gotten married to businessman Ritesh in 2019 and even shared photos from their wedding sans the groom's photo. After staying away from the limelight, her husband has finally come out in public and is currently seen in the Bigg Boss 15 house. Prior to his appearance, people often questioned Rakhi Sawant about her marriage and accused her of pulling out her marriage stint just for the sake of publicity. Ritesh, self-admittedly regrets not coming out in the open earlier and calls himself a "coward" too.

