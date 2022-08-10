Must Read! Nakuul Mehta pens an emotional note about his onscreen father Nitesh Pandey's passing, saying “ I wish I did tell you that I secretly stole so much from you”! Read for the full story!

The news of his passing has shocked the industry, TV and Movie, alike, many of whom have taken to social media to offer their condolences.
Nakul- Nitesh

MUMBAI:  The news of Actor Nitesh Pandey passing away has been away difficult for the industry to come to terms to.

The late actor had a flourishing career in showbiz, with a lot of great roles to his credit. 

He passed away in Igatpuri in a hotel due to a cardiac arrest and other details are still awaited. 

ALSO READ: Sad! Rupali Ganguly loses two of her co – actors; she was close to them

Nitesh was a celebrated actor and had done memorable roles in TV shows like Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Ek Rishta Saajhedari Ka, Hero - Gayab Mode On, Indiawaali Maa among others. 

And while, many of his co-stars and friends have been absolutely shocked and offered their prayers and expressed their emotions in different ways.

One of the people that Nitesh had spent years working with was Nakuul Mehta. Nitesh played the role of Nakuul’s father for 3 years in Nakuul’s debut TV show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha. Bonds like that tend to stay forever and Nakuul after the news of Nitesh’s passing took to Instagram to share a beautifully emotional note, thanking and credting Nitesh for teaching Nakuul what he knows about acting, for supporting him through the early years of his career and towards the end of the note, he promises to keep Nitesh alive through his art and the way he acts, because according to Nakuul most of it is stolen from what an amazing guy Nitesh was. 

Check out the full post here:

The post has made many fans and friends emotional and is just testament to what a great loss we as an industry have had. 

TellyChakkar offers its heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the departed.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: MUST READ! From sharing the screen with Shah Rukh Khan to impressing everyone with his mindblowing performance in Anupamaa; Here's everything we know about Nitesh Pandey


 

