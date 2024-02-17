MUST READ: Netizens spot Kunal Jaisingh and Surbhi Chandna dancing together; trend them as #Surnal

MUMBAI: Surbhi Chandna is one of the most popular celebrities in Telly town. The actress certainly needs no introduction.

She will soon marry her long-time boyfriend, Karan R Sharma. The couple has kept their romance under wraps for nearly 13 years, but they recently announced their wedding date. Since then, the pair has been planning for their wedding ceremony.

Surbhi, who is quite active on social media recently posted a series of pictures as a part of her wedding photoshoot and it was dreamlike! Surbhi also shared a beautiful video of her roka ceremony.

She took to her social media handle to share a video of how after 13 years they sealed the roka on September 18, 2023. Surbhi also shared how they had a ‘rokation’ (roka + vacation) in Goa over a span of three days!

Well, Surbhi recently hosted her Bachelorette party and her Ishqbaaz actors and Shrenu Parikh, Mansi Srivastava, and Surbhi Chandna have strong BFF goals and are frequently seen having fun together. Surbhi put up tons of pictures on her social media handle from her party and in one of them, she was seen shaking a leg with her ex-costar Kunal Jaisingh.

Netizens are trending them on social media as #Surnal watching them together.

Netizens are showering a lot of love on them

