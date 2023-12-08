Must Read! Nidhi Shah reveals how different or similar is her character Kinjal to her real life

Nidhi Shah is one of the most loved and celebrated actresses on television and now she took on social media and mentioned what are the difference and similarities between Nidhi Shah and Kinjal.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 08/12/2023 - 13:44
NIDHI

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC ratings every week.

One of the reasons why the show is so successful is because of the superb casting of the show.

The audience love to see the performance of Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma, Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey and the USP of the show is also the supporting cast.

Nidhi Shah is one of the most loved actors on the show as she essays the role of Kinjal.

Her character is a strong personality and she is called the second Anupama of the Shah house.

The fans love the chemistry with Toshu though they are always at loggerheads in the show.

The actress is quite active on Social media and she keeps posting about her whereabouts and what she is up to.

Recently, the show completed 1000 episodes and the cast and crew were delighted and had a celebration on the sets of the show.

Now Kinjal had entered the show after a few episodes and it’s been three years since she has been playing this character.

The actress took on to social media and shared the differences between Kinjal and Nishi.

The actress said “So often I get asked this How similar or different are Kinjal and Nidhi

( ALSO READ : Nidhi Shah aka Kinjal of Anupamaa relives her days of 2022

And my answer is Kinjal really feels like an extension of me, this character has helped me not only to be a better actor but also a better human. Thank you Rajan Sir and the writers, co–actors for bringing Kinjal to life. Thank you all who bless me outside my character and also for giving my character immense love and always relating to her this to celebrate three years of playing #Kinjubaby”

Well, there is no doubt that Nidhi’s character as Kinjal is loved by the audience and she has become a household name.

These days the track is focusing on how Malti Devi’s revenge with Rupali Ganguly,

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ :WHAT! Nidhi Shah aka Kinjal takes a break from Anupamaa; check out what she is up to

 

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 08/12/2023 - 13:44

