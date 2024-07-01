Must Read! Orry, Shehnaaz Gill, Uorfi Javed, and Elvish Yadav: New-age Newsmakers in the Year of Shah Rukh Khan’s Dominance

MUMBAI: In the year 2023, while Shah Rukh Khan reclaimed his dominance in Bollywood, a new breed of stars emerged as noteworthy figures in the digital realm. Internet sensations Orhan Awatramani (Orry), reality show alum Shehnaaz Gill, fashion-forward Uorfi Javed, and YouTuber Elvish Yadav became prominent newsmakers, reshaping the narrative around stardom.

The traditional celebrity-starter pack, which once relied on factors like box office success, cultural impact, and legacy, now incorporates social media following. These new-age celebrities, leveraging their online presence, have garnered widespread attention, even overshadowing the offline mega-stardom of Bollywood.

Orry: The Curious Wave

Orry, an internet sensation with close to nine lakh Instagram followers, captured attention by consistently making appearances at high-profile parties and events. His awkward, clumsy, and always-smiling persona generated curiosity, turning him into a paparazzi favorite. Orry strategically maintained a brand of mystery, keeping the audience intrigued and eagerly anticipating his next move.

Shehnaaz Gill: From Bigg Boss to Bollywood

Shehnaaz Gill catapulted to fame in 2019 through Bigg Boss, transitioned from Instagram reels to the Bollywood big screen in 2023. Despite facing setbacks in her Hindi film releases, Gill remained a viral sensation on social media. Her fan army ensured that any mention of Shehnaaz became a trending topic, showcasing the power of her online presence. However, questions linger about sustaining this popularity without substantial work backing her.

Uorfi Javed: The Head Turner with a Voice

Uorfi Javed, initially known for her fashion on Instagram, gained prominence when she appeared on Bigg Boss. Despite an early exit from the show, her return to the internet solidified her brand. Uorfi evolved into more than a fashion influencer; she became a voice against moral policing, winning support from both conservatives and liberals. Her bold fashion choices and outspoken personality made her a head-turner in the online space.

Elvish Yadav: From YouTube to TV Triumph

Haryana-based YouTuber Elvish Yadav followed a trajectory from building a loyal YouTube fan base to dissing movies on a second channel. Controversies and a significant Twitter following added to his online clout. Winning Bigg Boss with massive live voting support showcased the strength of his fanbase, known as his 'army.' Post-Bigg Boss, Elvish has maintained his popularity, illustrating the enduring impact of digital fame.

These new-age celebrities have successfully integrated themselves into public discourse. However, the challenge lies in sustaining relevance amid the ever-changing landscape. As the attention span of viewers shifts quickly to new sensations, the durability of the new celebrity starter pack remains uncertain. The evolving dynamics of stardom in 2024 will determine the staying power of these digital-age stars.

Credit: The Indian Express