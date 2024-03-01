Wow! Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 winner Elvish Yadav has a special message for Salman Khan as fans gather outside his house

Elvish Yadav rose to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 where he emerged as the winner of the show now he has a special message for Salman Khan.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 01/03/2024 - 17:42
ELIVSH YADAV

MUMBAI : Elvish Yadav these days is making headlines as he has emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2, where he won Rs. 25 Lakhs and took the trophy home.

He has created history as until today, no wild – card contestant has won any season of Bigg Boss. He broke the stereotype of a non – wild card winning the show.

This was a given that he would win the show as his fans had broken all records on social media. There was no doubt about his success.

His game was loved by the audience and hence, he won the game against Abhishek Malhan, who from day one was playing the game and was seen as a potential winner.

He had grabbed headlines for his friendship with Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, Ashika Bhatia and Jiya Shankar.

Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Ankita Lokhande becomes the new captain of the house

The actor was seen in a brief segment on the reality show “ Temptation Island”  where he hosted a short portion.

Now the actor took to social media and shared the photo of fans waiting outside Salman Khan’s house where they all wanted to enter the Bigg Boss house.

They had hoardings which read “ Please let us also live in the Bigg Boss house”

To which Elvish replied “Salman Bhai kuch systumn bithao aur in fans ko entry dilwaoo
( do some changes and get these fans to be part of Bigg Boss)”

Well, there is no doubt that Bigg Boss is one of the most loved shows on television and there are zillions of people who want to be part of the show.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Bigg Boss 17: Shocking! Abhishek Kumar's close friend Muskaan reveals why he will never nominate Isha Malviya

 

 

