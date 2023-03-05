MUST READ! Pooja Sharma aka Mahabharat’s Draupadi was selected out of This number of actresses; check out how she prepped for the role

Pooja has worked in shows like Mahakali- Ant Hi Aarambh, Mahabharat, among others. However, her image as Draupadi can never be washed down or fade away. However, it is not a well known fact that after auditioning a ballpark number of 1000 actresses, Pooja was selected. This was said by director Sidharth that he had to audition 1000 actresses.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 05/03/2023 - 18:31
Pooja Sharma

MUMBAI: Pooja Sharma is well known for her role in StarPlus’s Mahabharat that aired in 2013. She played the character of the fierce Draupadi. She became well known after this stint and was a household name amongst fans of the show.

While she may have not worked too much in the industry, her work is recognized all the same. The show ended a decade ago and the actress has changed a lot over time.

He liked Pooja and found she had a particular quality for the show that was missing from the others. After Pooja’s audition, he decided that Pooja will play Draupadi. Pooja also did a lot of preps for the role, reading books, spending hours in getting dressed and putting on over 25 kgs of jewellery.

Pooja, while away from the small screen, is very active on social media.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 05/03/2023 - 18:31

