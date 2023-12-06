Must-Read! From PriyAnkit, MaNan, to AbhiRA, top Television Jodi that are ruling social media and have become fan favorites! Check out the list

MUMBAI: The telly world has been a source of entertainment in the world of fans for the longest time and fans are always curious to find out exciting details about the show and the on and off-screen chemistry of the cast. It’s the show that keeps them entertained.

Many new television shows went on air this year and many went off as well, some long-reining shows stayed at the top. And a lot of new shows with new pairings and new casts also premiered this year, and with that, a few new actors made their television debut.

The cast of the show has always been the pillar for what shows will turn out like. The romance and love story of the main leads is what keeps the shows going. From the iconic roles of Anurag and Prerna, Mihir-Tulsi, and Ram-Priya to Imlie-Aryan and Abhimanyu and Akshara.

But fans also have shipped the real-life actors who may or may not have been couples, popular names like PriyAnkit, TejRan, and Sidnaaz are all the couple names courtesy of the fans.

So, when recently the fans were asked to choose who they rated as their favorite TV couple, they chose PriyAnkit as their top contender, followed by TejRan and then AbhiRa. Check out the full list below:

PriyAnkit-

Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary and Ankit Gupta



TejRan-

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra

AbhiRa-

Abhimanyu, and Akshara from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda)

SumAan-

Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan

SidNaaz-

Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill

PranBir-

Prachi and Ranbir from Kumkum Bhagya (Mughda Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul)

ManNan- Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan

Manik and Nandini from Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan (Parth Samathaan and Niti Taylor)

KaiRa- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Kartik and Naira from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi)

ShiVi-

Shiva, and Raavi from Pandya Store ( Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik)

PreeRan-

Preeta and Karan from Kundali Bhagya (Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar)

But these audiences have shown these actors and couples a lot of love and adoration.

These couples have made a place in the heart of the audience for sure.

These have not been assembled in any order or rating.

