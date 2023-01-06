Must Read! Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa’s divorce hearing to finally take place

MUMBAI :Actress Charu Asopa’s marriage to Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen has been in trouble from the word go. The couple who have a one year old daughter Ziana have thrown various allegations at each other. Recently Charu moved out of her marital home into her own home with her daughter.

Also Read- Aww- Charu Asopa looks happy and peaceful as she poses with her entire family, patches up with mother and sister

The couple who have tried giving their marriage several chances in the past seem to be now heading for a divorce. As per certain reports, the couple’s divorce proceedings have been going on since January this year and the final hearing will take place on 8th June.

Charu and Rajeev who dated for sometime after falling head over heels in love, tied the knot in June 2019 in Goa. Their daughter Ziana was born in 2021. The couple is now living separately where Charu is living with Ziana in an apartment in Mumbai.

Rajeev recently went to meet Ziana and had a great time. He uploaded a video, check it out;

Also Read- AWW! Charu Asopa spends quality time with family in Delhi

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.



Credit-Pinkvilla