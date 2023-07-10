Must Read! From Ridhi Dogra to Gauahar Khan: TV actors who compromised their identity for big banner movies

MUMBAI: There are a lot of celebrities who have graduated from television to Hindi movies. While there are many who rule TV and find comfort in the industry, there are others who take it up as a challenge to break through the wider mediums as well.

There are quite some celebrities who are queens and A-Listers of television and somehow, when they have had a breakthrough in Hindi movies, they have compromised their salient features and deft of talent for big banners. Somewhere down the line, they have compromised on their popular and famous identity for featuring on the 70mm. (Also Read: TV stars who are all set to make their Bollywood debut this year)

Ridhi Dogra

Ridhi was a part of Jawan where she played the warden and caretaker of Shah Rukh Khan. She played a character which was older than her actual age. She has been playing leading roles on TV and is performing quite well on the OTT space as well.

Gauahar Khan

Gauahar played the mother of Tiger Shroff in Bollywood movie Ganpat. She is one of the A-Lister celebrities of television and a fashionista as well.

Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill gained massive fame with her stint in Bigg Boss 13 and has done very interesting music videos. However, her stint in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was of hardly any prominence and her role went unnoticed in Thankyou For Coming as well.

Barkha Bisht

Barkha has been a part of quite some Bengali films and webseries too. However, being a TV A-Lister face, her involvement in Bollywood movies has not been much noticed. Her stint in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, where she played the sister-in-law to Ranveer Singh was not of much prominence.

Krystle Dsouza

Krystle made her film debut with Chehre but her role was not much of a highlight. She has been a renowned and sought after face on television. (Also Read: From Karan Wahi to Mohit Raina; check out THESE TV stars who got to CAPTURE the big screen)

