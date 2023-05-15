Must Read! Rohit Roy speaks about dealing with Rohit Shetty’s scoldings and reveals why he signed the show

Rohit Roy is one of the known names in the television industry who has a massive fan following. He would now be seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 and he spoke about how he would deal with Rohit Shetty’s scoldings.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 05/15/2023 - 06:15
Rohit Roy

MUMBAI: Rohit Roy is a big name in the world of entertainment industry and has been around for more than three decades.

He has been part of many successful television and  Hindi films and has a good fan following who bestow a lot of love and support him.

He is known for his roles in movies like Kaabil, Fashion, Dus Kahaniyaan, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena, LOC Kargil, Hum To Mohabbat Karega etc.

Rohit has also been part of television shows like Kkusum, Bhabhi, Viraasat and Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, etc.

These days he is grabbing the headlines for his participation in the reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13”

(ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! No new contestants to enter as wild card this season; details inside )

While interacting with the media he revealed why he chose to be part of the show and how he would deal with Rohit Shetty’s scoldings if he doesn’t perform the stunts.

How does it feel being part of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13?

It feels great to be part of the show as I have never been part of a reality show and whenever I used to watch the show, I used to wonder how they would do the stunts. Now I would know how it happens and this show was the best to make my come back on television.

Rohit Shetty is considered one of the toughest hosts for the show, where if you don’t perform he scolds the contestants.

Rohit being in the show is a plus point for us and not a negative point, when someone scolds you, who is the master of that field then you need to take it in a positive way it’s like a lesson, he has proved that in the action sphere, he is the best and no one can be like him. I have seen the seasons where he has hosted the show and with passion, he has a lot of compassion for the contestants too.

Before also you were offered reality shows, but you declined it then why did you choose this show?

I wasn’t interested in Reality shows, but this show is not a reality show, it's a lifetime experience for me. I haven’t come across any show where you get to do a safari, meet new people, do tasks which are adventures with a competitive spirit. For me it’s like an experience less than a competition.  

Well, there is no doubt that the audience is waiting to see this new side of Rohit Roy where he will be facing his fears and doing all the stunts on the show.

For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Kya Baat Hai! Shiv Thakare reveals what the contestants are up to as they land in South Africa )

