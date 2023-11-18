Must Read! Saath Nibhana Saathiya actor Mohammed Nizam requests fans’ prayers for his ailing father

He has now made a special request to his fans on his social media account that has made fans emotional.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 11/18/2023 - 10:12
Mohammed Nizam

MUMBAI: Mohammed Nizam is a well known actor in the world of Television. He is quite active on social media and has a huge fan following. He has now made a special request to his fans on his social media account that has made fans emotional.

Also Read- Shocking! Saath Nibhana Saathiya’s Mohammad Nazim accused of cheating by ex-girlfriend Shaeina Seth

Mohammed’s father has not been in the best of health lately and the actor has asked his fans to keep him in their thoughts and prayers. He wrote, “Requesting everyone to remember my abba in your prayers for his well-being. Hopefully, the trying times are just temporary, Inshallah. Dua mein yaad rakhna. Jummah Mubarak.”

Take a look at his heartfelt story here;

Nazim gained immense recognition for his role in Star Plus’ Sath Nibhana Sathiya. He has also been part of many shows like Udaan," "Roop Mard Ka Naya Swaroop," "Bahu Begum," and many other popular productions.

Also Read- Exclusive! “I have been getting offers but I like to take a break after one project and then start something new”, Saath Nibahana Saathiya fame Rupal Patel on her new projects

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar 

Credit-Indiaforums

Devoleena Bhattacharjee Rupal Patel Mohammed Nazim Vishal Singh Swati Shah Star Plus TV news TellyChakkar
About Author

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 11/18/2023 - 10:12

