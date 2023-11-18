Must Read! Saath Nibhana Saathiya actor Mohammed Nizam requests fans’ prayers for his ailing father

MUMBAI: Mohammed Nizam is a well known actor in the world of Television. He is quite active on social media and has a huge fan following. He has now made a special request to his fans on his social media account that has made fans emotional.

Mohammed’s father has not been in the best of health lately and the actor has asked his fans to keep him in their thoughts and prayers. He wrote, “Requesting everyone to remember my abba in your prayers for his well-being. Hopefully, the trying times are just temporary, Inshallah. Dua mein yaad rakhna. Jummah Mubarak.”

Nazim gained immense recognition for his role in Star Plus’ Sath Nibhana Sathiya. He has also been part of many shows like Udaan," "Roop Mard Ka Naya Swaroop," "Bahu Begum," and many other popular productions.

