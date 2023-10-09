Must Read! Shafaq Naaz reacts to break-up rumors with boyfriend Zeeshan, opens up about her marriage plans

Earlier there was news that Shafaq who was earlier dating Oman based businessman Zeeshan had her wedding called off in May.
Shafaq Naaz

MUMBAI : Shafaq Naaz is a well known face in the Tv industry. She was recent;y in news when she made an appearance on Bigg Boss OTT 2 stage to show her support to sister Falaq and cheered her. The actress has been in the showbiz world for a very long time. The beautiful diva is known for her roles in shows like Chidiya Khan, Mahabharat, Sapna Babul Ka - Bidaai, Sanskaar Laxmi, Shubh Vivah, Love Marriage Ya Arranged Marriage, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin among others. Her family recently went through hell after their brother Sheezan Khan was arrested. They stood strong and came out stronger.

Earlier there was news that Shafaq who was earlier dating Oman based businessman Zeeshan had her wedding called off in May. But her brother  Sheezan has shared that the two have patched up and shared this through his insta story. He captioned a picture featuring both and captioned it, “Chalo Patch-up Mubarak ho"

Shafaq has now broken silence over the breakup and patch-up row telling a news portal, “Well, I don’t understand why there have been reports about our breakup. I and Zeeshan never broke up. I agree we had a few issues amongst both the families but we never got separated. When two families of boys and girls get into an institution there can be times when you have your point of view or some kind of disagreement. But Zeeshan and I have always been together. In fact, recently I stayed with him in Muscat for a few days. Whenever I get time I visit him or he travels to Mumbai. My God’s grace, our relationship has always been steady.”

When questioned about her upcoming wedding, Shafaq replied, “We haven’t decided about it yet. Right now, we both are in a happy space and enjoying spending time together.”

When asked if Shafaq would move to Muscat where Zeeshan resides, she said, “Gone are the days when girls would leave the country after the marriage to be with their partner. We both are open-minded and give our work foremost priority so whoever will be free will travel to meet each other.”

