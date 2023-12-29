Must Read! Sheezan Khan not hospitalized the actor is recovering at his residence

Sheezan Khan is one of the most loved actors of television and he is down with viral fever and is being treated at home and is not hospitalized.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 12/29/2023 - 13:00
Sheezan Khan

MUMBAI: Sheezan Khan is one of the known actors on television and he rose to fame with his stint in Ali Baba as he was the main lead of the serial and his character was loved by the audience.

He couldn’t continue with the show as the biggest controversy of his life happened when he was arrested and put behind bars as his co–star and alleged ex-girlfriend Tunisha Sharma had committed suicide on the sets of the show and owing to this case he spent almost two months in the jail.

The moment he was out on bail he was offered the show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 and the actor became a part of the show.

Sheezan performed the entire stunts well and impressed Rohit Shetty and the audience and he went a long way in the game.

He also had a short cameo in COLORS show Chand Jalne Laga.

(Also Read: Sheezan Khan: I no longer acknowledge friends who are only interested in partying, chilling together)

The actor is quite active on social media and he keeps the fans well updated about what is upto.

Recently the actor had shared a post where one could see that he was on IV drops and the fans were concerned about his health and thought that he was hospitalized and was being treated .

But now TellyChakkar has got the news that the actor is not hospitalized and is recovering at his home and is getting treated there.

The actor is being treated for viral fever and soon will be fine and he has been updating about his health through social media for his fans.

We wish Sheezan a speedy recovery!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Sheezan Khan talks about Aishwarya Sharma not being friendly on the sets of the show and talks about his experience working with Rohit Shetty

