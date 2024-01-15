Must Read! Sheezan Khan reveals if he was upset with Dipika Kakkar as she didn’t support his sister Falaq Naaz during their tough times; speaks about his relation with his father

Sheezan Khan was the lead in the show Ali Baba on Sab Tv but things changed for him when he was arrested in the Tunisha Sharma case and stayed there for almost two months until he got bail in March 2023. The actor in his recent interview he revealed if he was upset with Dipika and spoke about his father
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 01/15/2024 - 06:15
Sheezan

MUMBAI: Sheezan Khan is one of the known actors on television and he rose to fame with his stint in Ali Baba as he was the main lead of the serial and his character was loved by the audience.

He couldn’t continue with the show due to the biggest controversy of his life, when he was arrested and put behind bars as his co–star and alleged ex-girlfriend Tunisha Sharma committed suicide on the sets of the show. Owing to this case, he spent almost two months in jail.

The moment he was out on bail, he was offered the show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 and the actor became a part of the show.

Sheezan performed the stunts well and impressed Rohit Shetty and the audience. He went a long way in the game.

He also had a short cameo in COLORS show Chand Jalne Laga.

In a recent interview, Shezaan was asked if he was disappointed in Dipika Kakkar as she  didn’t support his sister Falaq Naaz during their bad times.

To which the actor said “No, as I didn’t know her so well. She was Falaq’s friend and we always kept our friend circle different and gave each other space so it didn’t bother me and I didn’t think much about it.  When my own father didn’t come and support or meet us, then what can I expect from any other person?”

ALSO READ :Exclusive! Sheezan Khan talks about Aishwarya Sharma not being friendly on the sets of the show and talks about his experience working with Rohit Shetty

When asked about his father, Sheezan said “I have never met or seen him in many years. He left us when I was about eight – nine years old and the last I saw him was in the year 2013 as we had to sign some papers and that time he met me hugged me but I didn’t feel any love. I don’t know or can feel father’s love as I don’t know what it is.  He never bothered us nor I missed the fatherly love as my mother was everything to us; my father and mom, she loved us unconditionally and filled that space”

“I had met my step siblings but they didn’t treat me well and when I was small and eating my food my step mom snatched the plate from me and went so there is no relation or feelings from that side nor from my side”

Well, it is commendable how Sheezan has seen so many painful things in his life and in spite of all that has come out strong and is doing well for himself.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :Must read! Sheezan Khan opens up on the reason behind not sharing a post on Tunisha's death anniversary; Says ‘The reason why I didn't upload…’

Sheezan Khan Ali Baba SAB TV TellyChakkar Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 Rohit Shetty Reality show Tunisha Sharma jail TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 01/15/2024 - 06:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Spoiler Alert! Bhagyalaxmi: Laxmi's Heartfelt Gesture on Neelam's Birthday Unleashes Twisted Drama
MUMBAI: In the upcoming episode of ZEE TV's popular serial Bhagyalaxmi, viewers can brace themselves for a...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: OMG! Ishaan feels heartbroken seeing Savi's condition, promises to stay by her side
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Must Read! Here are SRK’s top 5 highest grossing movies that really impressed the audience
MUMBAI: The King Khan of the Hindi film industry, Shahrukh Khan has made such a place in people’s hearts and minds that...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Wow! Daler Mehandi's performance at the function brings smiles to everyone’s face
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note and...
Wow! This actor is currently the highest paid villain in the industry
MUMBAI: Today, the villains are paid as handsomely as the heroes in the films. In 2023, a number of villains from John...
Ooh La La! Tejasswi Prakash, Shivangi Joshi, Surbhi Chandna and others raise the temperatures as they bring back the thigh high slit trend
MUMBAI: Thigh high slit gowns and dresses have become a new trend on the red-carpets and star studded fashion events....
Recent Stories
Jawan
Must Read! Here are SRK’s top 5 highest grossing movies that really impressed the audience
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rupali
Must Read! Rupali Ganguly: The Journey of India's Highest-Paid TV Actress with a Special Bond with Akshay Kumar
Manu
What! Bigg Boss 17 Drama Unfolds: Manu Punjabi Criticizes Show for Munawar Faruqui's Personal Expose
Aishwarya
Must Read! Aishwarya Rai's Graceful Acceptance: Saisha Shinde Shares Heartwarming Experience
Rubina
Must read! Rubina Dilaik's mother reveals the secret of hiding the pregnancy for seven months from in-laws; Check out details here!
Makar Sankranti
Star Plus Artists Give A Sneak Peek About Their Makar Sankranti Plans and Memories!
Shubhangi
Wow! Shubhangi Atre Revels in the Delight of Kite Flying, Cherishing Makar Sankranti's Joyful Ambience