Must Read! Sheezan Khan reveals if he was upset with Dipika Kakkar as she didn’t support his sister Falaq Naaz during their tough times; speaks about his relation with his father

MUMBAI: Sheezan Khan is one of the known actors on television and he rose to fame with his stint in Ali Baba as he was the main lead of the serial and his character was loved by the audience.

He couldn’t continue with the show due to the biggest controversy of his life, when he was arrested and put behind bars as his co–star and alleged ex-girlfriend Tunisha Sharma committed suicide on the sets of the show. Owing to this case, he spent almost two months in jail.

The moment he was out on bail, he was offered the show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 and the actor became a part of the show.

Sheezan performed the stunts well and impressed Rohit Shetty and the audience. He went a long way in the game.

He also had a short cameo in COLORS show Chand Jalne Laga.

In a recent interview, Shezaan was asked if he was disappointed in Dipika Kakkar as she didn’t support his sister Falaq Naaz during their bad times.

To which the actor said “No, as I didn’t know her so well. She was Falaq’s friend and we always kept our friend circle different and gave each other space so it didn’t bother me and I didn’t think much about it. When my own father didn’t come and support or meet us, then what can I expect from any other person?”

When asked about his father, Sheezan said “I have never met or seen him in many years. He left us when I was about eight – nine years old and the last I saw him was in the year 2013 as we had to sign some papers and that time he met me hugged me but I didn’t feel any love. I don’t know or can feel father’s love as I don’t know what it is. He never bothered us nor I missed the fatherly love as my mother was everything to us; my father and mom, she loved us unconditionally and filled that space”

“I had met my step siblings but they didn’t treat me well and when I was small and eating my food my step mom snatched the plate from me and went so there is no relation or feelings from that side nor from my side”

Well, it is commendable how Sheezan has seen so many painful things in his life and in spite of all that has come out strong and is doing well for himself.

