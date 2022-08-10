Must-Read! Shivlekh Singh, Vaibhavi Upadhayaya, Jaspal Bhatti, and more TV actors tragically passed away in Car accidents! Read for More!

So many actors who have moved us and entertained us with their performances have unfortunately passed away and while we have lost some to personal tragedies and health conditions, what remains is their iconic characters.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 05/26/2023 - 16:13
Vaibhavi Upadhayaya

MUMBAI: Actors have the power to translate and express the emotions that we feel in ways that cannot be described.

While we celebrate the glamour, shows, and characters, in the end, we are all affected by life and similarly by the tragic passing of many.

The latest news of actress Vaibhavi Upadhyaya’s passing has shocked the industry because she  tragically passed away in a car accident.

Unfirtunately there have been many sad and tragic accidents that have claimed the lives of many talented actors, and here is a list of some of the talented actors that we have lost. Check out the list:

Shivlekh Singh:


The late young child star was in shows like Sasural Simar Ka 2, and Sankatmochan Hanuman passed away in a tragic car accident at the age of 14.

Jaspal Bhatti:


The veteran actor and comedian and a Padma Bhushan Awardee, known for shows like Flop Show, Full Television passed away in a tragic accident along with his son. 

Gagan Kan and Arjit Lavania:

Gagan Kan and Arjit Lavania and a spot boy were killed in a car accident, the actors were a apart of the show Mahakali. 

Anand Abhyankar:

A veteran Marathi actor who was known as a master of his crafts and known for shows like  Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashman, Mala Susu Havi etc. He passed away in a tragic car accident.

Vaibhavi Upadhayaya:


The late actor suffered  a targic passing as she was travelling with her finance. She was known for shows like Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai 2.

These tragic losses and the loss of talent is a miss for the industry, all these actors and more have made integral contributions to the world of entertainment and they are and will be missed.

Jaspal Bhatti Gagan Lang Arjit Lawania Shivlekh Singh Deep Sidhu Vaibhavi Upadhyaya Anand Abhyankar Actors who died in TV accidents Indian TV actors who passed away Sasural Simar Ka 2 TellyChakkar
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 05/26/2023 - 16:13

