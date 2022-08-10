Must Read! From Shweta Tiwari to Ekta Kapoor; Check out the list of Celebrities who are raising their children as single parents!

There are so many examples of amazing single parents in the industry, who have managed to fight the taboos and give their children, happy and joyous lives.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 03/30/2023 - 19:11
Check out the list of Celebrities who are raising their children as single parents

MUMBAI :Actors of the entertainment world  live glamorous lives and everything in their lives is perfect. And it is true to an extent, but these actors also have a life that’s away from glamour and one that comes alive when the cameras are off.


In reality, they are just normal people like us who have to deal with real life problems, joys and struggles  just like we do.

Many of our favourite actors have been lucky in love, lucky in parenthood and live a happy ever after life but the condition to living happy ever after is not restricted to one who are married, many of favourite stars are also raising children on their own, they live their happy lives with their children and by being single parents, some deciding to stay single and some after ending their relationships.

So, here we are looking at list of actors some of whom have found love later but raised their children singledhandly before:

    Shweta Tiwari

One of the most popular actress of the TV world, she has two children, daughter Palak and son, Reyhansh Kohli. Shweta had two unsuccessful marriages after which she has been rasing both her kids as a single parents.

    Urvashi Dholakia:

Her story is known by all, Urvashi is the mother to two boys. The actress who got married at the age of 16 delivered twin baby boys Sagar and Tshitij. Its been years Urvashi separated from her husband and since then she has beautifully raised her two sons in a great way.

    Ronit Roy:

Even though Ronit has been happily married to his wife Reena now, and has two kids with her after separating from his first wife, he was raising his daughter from his first marriage alone.

    Ekta Kapoor:

The TV moghul, became mother to her son Ravi after he was born through surrogacy and she has been raising him as a single parent.

    Sakshi Tanwar:

One of the most talented actress of the industry, Tanwar adopted a baby girl and has been raising her as a single parent.

There are many more actors such as Tusshar Kapoor, Chahat Khanna, Juhi Parmar, Rahul Bose, Rahul Dev and more, who have raised and are raising their children as single parents.

