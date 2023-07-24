Must Read! Siddarth Nigam gives an update on Abhishek Nigam’s health says “ Not to worry it’s a viral infection and not Malaria or Dengue”

Siddarth Nigam took on to social media and updated the fans and well-wishers about his brother’s health and assured everyone that he is slowly recovering.
Siddarth

MUMBAI: Abhishek and Siddarth Nigam are two very well-known personalities of television and they have a massive fan following.

Abhishek is exploring luck in television and is known for his roles in serials like Hero – Gayab Mode On and Ali Baba which has made him a household name.

On the other hand, Siddarth is known for his roles in serials like Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga and has also been part of a reality show like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9.

He has been part of many blockbuster movies like Dhoom 3 and Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

There were reports that Abhishek Nigam was unwell and that he was admitted in the hospital and the fans were worried about him.

Now his brother Siddarth Nigam took on to social media and clarified that his brother is admitted in the hospital because of a viral infection.

Siddarth said “Don’t worry it’s just a viral infection, not dengue or malaria, Touchwood! Thanks for your prayers, he will recover soon and yes viral infections are everywhere so take care of yourself too, and stay safe and healthy. Pray for a speedy recovery”

Well, there is no doubt that the fans miss watching Siddarth and Abhishek on screen.

TellyChakkar wishes Abhishek Nigam a speedy recovery!

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

