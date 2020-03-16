Must Read! Sidhu Moose Wala’s funeral will be held on May 31; details inside

Congress leader and prominent Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s death left everyone in a state of shock. On May 31st at 12 noon his mortal remains will be cremated.
Sidhu Moose Wala

MUMBAI: Congress leader and prominent Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s death left everyone in a state of shock. He got gruesomely murdered. With this, not just the Punjabi music world, or Punjab in particular lost an artist; rather, the entire nation lost a gem.

ALSO READ: RIP: Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala shot dead after Punjab police withdraws security!

The artist was shot dead in Punjab on Sunday, and post his untimely death, everyone was left in a state of utter shock. However, the truth remains the same, Moose Wala is now no more with us, and on May 31st at 12 noon his mortal remains will be cremated as well. An update has been shared on the late singer’s official Instagram account. There was a story shared in Punjabi and then in English which read - “Our brother Sidhu Moosewala's funeral visitation will be held on May 31st at 8:30 am in the morning. The cremation will take place at 12 pm in the village Moosa.”

The investigation of Sidhu Moose Wala’s death is in process. The Punjab police, on Monday, said that they have rounded up some people and have been able to gather important leads in the case.

Goldy Brar, Canada-based gangster, claimed responsibility for Sidhu Moose Wala’s death. On May 29, Sidhu Moose Wala was travelling to the Jawahar Ke Village in Mansa along with his friend and cousin in the vehicle. Punjab police confirmed that there was no security personnel present with him, and he was not travelling in his bulletproof car. Unidentified persons drove by Moose Wala in Mansa, firing rounds at his car through three different weapons. The singer was killed in the firing post sustaining eight bullet injuries.

ALSO READ: BIG Update! Punjabi actor Kartar Cheema detained by the Civil Lines Police in connection with Sidhu Moose Wala

CREDIT:  TIMES OF INDIA

Sidhu Moose Wala Jawahar Ke Village Punjab Police Goldy Brar Congress leader Punjabi singer
