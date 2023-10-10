Must Read: From Sreesanth to Sidharth Shukla; Check out the Bigg Boss contestants who were mired in legal battles!

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most controversial shows on television.

The Colors reality show is full of drama and fights and is high on emotions. While every year there are celebrities who have made it to the news for some or the other popular reason participating in the show, today we shall browse through the list of celebrities who were a part of the show and were also mired in legal battles in their life.

(Also Read: Must read! Check out past contestants of Bigg Boss who lost control and ended with excessive PDA

Take a look:

Swami Om

Om Swami was involved in legal cases where he had to come out a couple of times because of his court case. He was reportedly accused of stealing expensive parts of bicycles from his brother’s shop and extorting money from women using obscene pictures.

Sreeshant

Cricketer Sreesanth was a Bigg Boss 12 contestant and was arrested for spot fixing. He was banned from the sport for life but later, it was cut short to 7 years.

Sidharth Shukla

Late actor Sidharth Shukla gained massive fame with Balika Vadhu and was later a part of Bigg Boss 13. He was in legal trouble for rash driving and causing damage to three cars before hitting the divider. He was arrested and then later released after a penalty of Rs. 5000.

Rahul Mahajan

Rahul Mahajan was part of Bigg Boss 2. He was charged for consuming contraband drugs. He was also accused by his ex-wife Dimpy of domestic violence.

Bunty Chor

Devender Singh aka Bunty Chor was a part of Bigg Boss 4, He was accused of theft and was one of the most wanted criminals in Delhi.

(Also Read: Exclusive! "I believe never say Never, so I might do Bigg Boss in the future and I feel the new concept of the show would work wonders" - Fahmaan Khan

Do you have more names to add to the list? Let us know in the comment section below!