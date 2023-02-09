Must Read: From Sriti Jha to Pranali Rathod; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Harshad Chopda Rumouredly dated THESE TV actresses

Here is a look at Harshad Chopda's dating history, which includes Sriti Jha, Additi Gupta, Pranali Rathod, and more. Each of his co-stars has been linked to the dashing actor who has been thrilling the public with his dynamic performance as Abhimanyu in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 09/02/2023 - 20:00
Sriti

MUMBAI: Harshad Chopda became well-known as a television actor after making his acting debut in Mamta in 2006. Later, after playing ‘Cadet Ali’ in the SAB TV series Left Right Left, he gained national attention.

His washboard abs and toned arms have frequently caused countless hearts to skip a beat. The TV star, who has a significant fan base, has been thrilling the general public with his dynamic performance as Abhimanyu in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

The audience enjoys staying up to date on news about their favourite celebrity and shows. While they wait for their shot, actors frequently update their followers on glimpses into their lives and occasionally about what happens on the sets behind the scenes.

Here is a look at Harshad Chopda's dating history, which includes Sriti Jha, Additi Gupta, Pranali Rathod, and more. Each of his co-stars has been linked to the dashing heartthrob.

Also read:From convincing his parents to let him pursue acting to being one of the highest-paid TV actors, here is Harshad Chopda's incredible journey

Sriti Jha 

She recently appeared in Kumkum Bhagya and in Dil Se Di Dua...Saubhagyawati Bhava. The actress was reportedly dating Harshad. While filming the episode, the couple fell in love. Before moving on with their lives, Harshad and Sriti dated for over a year. It was claimed that throughout their relationship, Harshad sensed Sriti was drawn to his best buddy from the time, Kunal Karan Kapoor.

Pranali Rathod 

He frequently gets linked to his Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-star Pranali Rathod. His followers adore their on-screen connection the most. He even strongly denied his dating rumors with his co-star Pranali Rathod.

Jennifer Winget 

Bepannah highlighted Jennifer and Harshad Chopra's incredible chemistry. Their couple received a lot of love from the public. The affair between Jennifer and Harshad was a hot topic at work in Bepannah. 

Vahbiz Dorabjee 

After Vahbiz and Harshad's mushy photos appeared online and their connection was speculated, people were shocked. It was even before Vivian Dsena and Vahbiz Dorabjee were married.

Additi Gupta 

Harshad Chopda's relationship with Additi Gupta, his co-star from the television series Kis Des Mein Hai Merra Dil, is one of their most well-publicized pairings. Additi played Heer and Harshad as Prem. The general populace adored them as a couple. Additi and Kabir Chopra are now married.

Anupriya Kapoor

Anupriya Kapoor, Harshad's co-star in Tere Liye, was linked to him. Another fantastic television series in which Harshad Chopda and co-star Anupriya exhibited sizzling chemistry was Tere Liye. They were also said to be dating. They had made it clear that they were not dating, though. 

Asiya Qazi 

Asiya Qazi, Harshad Chopda's co-star in Dharampatni, were also rumored to be involved. According to rumors, Asiya would post emotive remarks to her BBM status and set a photo of the actor as her desktop picture. Asiya has denied the reports of their romance. 

Also read: Exclusive! Harshad Chopra reveals THIS is what he wants in an ideal partner, and talks about Abhimanyu's Dilemma! Details Inside!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates! 

Credit- Bollywoodlife

Ekta Kapoor Additi Gupta Balaji Telefilms Harshad Chopda Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Akshara Abhimanyu AbhiRa Pranali Rathod Rajan Shahi TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 09/02/2023 - 20:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
On India’s Best Dancer, Vipul Khandpal & Samarpan Lama Pay Tribute to Chandrayaan 3, while Special Guest Moushumi Chatterjee Shares Her Joy for India's Space Triumph!
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television's homegrown format, "India’s Best Dancer 3," is all set to unleash a weekend of...
MTV Roadies Season 19 : OMG! Gautam Gulati questions Prince Narula on how much he is paid on Roadies tells him that he hires people like him in his company as they get into a heated argument
MUMBAI:MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most-viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan...
"Terence Lewis mesmerizes Moushumi Ji with his dance moves on Sony Entertainment Television's 'India's Best Dancer'!"
MUMBAI: This weekend, get ready to enjoy an evening filled with dance, music, and nostalgia as Sony Entertainment...
"India's Best Dancer 3: Contestants Step into Judges' Shoes for a Role Reversal Spectacle!"
MUMBAI: Get ready for a dance extravaganza like never before as Sony Entertainment Television's beloved show, India’s...
Wagle Ki Duniya: Oh No! Atharva and Sakhi come to know about Vandana’s cancer truth
MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning hearts of fans with its episodes based on various social...
Shivanshu Soni and Anjali Mamgai’s Act Leaves Judge Terence Lewis Emotional on India's Best Dancer 3
MUMBAI: This weekend, Sony Entertainment Television's beloved dance reality show, India’s Best Dancer 3, promises an...
Recent Stories
JAWAN
Woah! Will Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan make it to the top 5 openers of Hindi cinema? Let's take a look at the box office numbers
Latest Video
Related Stories
Vipul
On India’s Best Dancer, Vipul Khandpal & Samarpan Lama Pay Tribute to Chandrayaan 3, while Special Guest Moushumi Chatterjee Shares Her Joy for India's Space Triumph!
Moushumi
"Terence Lewis mesmerizes Moushumi Ji with his dance moves on Sony Entertainment Television's 'India's Best Dancer'!"
Judges
"India's Best Dancer 3: Contestants Step into Judges' Shoes for a Role Reversal Spectacle!"
Terence
Shivanshu Soni and Anjali Mamgai’s Act Leaves Judge Terence Lewis Emotional on India's Best Dancer 3
KHATRON KE KHILADI SEASON 13
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Shocking! Rohit Shetty lashes out at Archana Gautam gives her an ultimatum to leave the show or to do the stunts
Siddarth
Exclusive! Siddarth Nigam and Celesti Bairagey to collaborate for something special