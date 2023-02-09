Must Read: From Sriti Jha to Pranali Rathod; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Harshad Chopda Rumouredly dated THESE TV actresses

MUMBAI: Harshad Chopda became well-known as a television actor after making his acting debut in Mamta in 2006. Later, after playing ‘Cadet Ali’ in the SAB TV series Left Right Left, he gained national attention.

His washboard abs and toned arms have frequently caused countless hearts to skip a beat. The TV star, who has a significant fan base, has been thrilling the general public with his dynamic performance as Abhimanyu in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

The audience enjoys staying up to date on news about their favourite celebrity and shows. While they wait for their shot, actors frequently update their followers on glimpses into their lives and occasionally about what happens on the sets behind the scenes.

Here is a look at Harshad Chopda's dating history, which includes Sriti Jha, Additi Gupta, Pranali Rathod, and more. Each of his co-stars has been linked to the dashing heartthrob.

Also read:From convincing his parents to let him pursue acting to being one of the highest-paid TV actors, here is Harshad Chopda's incredible journey

Sriti Jha

She recently appeared in Kumkum Bhagya and in Dil Se Di Dua...Saubhagyawati Bhava. The actress was reportedly dating Harshad. While filming the episode, the couple fell in love. Before moving on with their lives, Harshad and Sriti dated for over a year. It was claimed that throughout their relationship, Harshad sensed Sriti was drawn to his best buddy from the time, Kunal Karan Kapoor.

Pranali Rathod

He frequently gets linked to his Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-star Pranali Rathod. His followers adore their on-screen connection the most. He even strongly denied his dating rumors with his co-star Pranali Rathod.

Jennifer Winget

Bepannah highlighted Jennifer and Harshad Chopra's incredible chemistry. Their couple received a lot of love from the public. The affair between Jennifer and Harshad was a hot topic at work in Bepannah.

Vahbiz Dorabjee

After Vahbiz and Harshad's mushy photos appeared online and their connection was speculated, people were shocked. It was even before Vivian Dsena and Vahbiz Dorabjee were married.

Additi Gupta

Harshad Chopda's relationship with Additi Gupta, his co-star from the television series Kis Des Mein Hai Merra Dil, is one of their most well-publicized pairings. Additi played Heer and Harshad as Prem. The general populace adored them as a couple. Additi and Kabir Chopra are now married.

Anupriya Kapoor

Anupriya Kapoor, Harshad's co-star in Tere Liye, was linked to him. Another fantastic television series in which Harshad Chopda and co-star Anupriya exhibited sizzling chemistry was Tere Liye. They were also said to be dating. They had made it clear that they were not dating, though.

Asiya Qazi

Asiya Qazi, Harshad Chopda's co-star in Dharampatni, were also rumored to be involved. According to rumors, Asiya would post emotive remarks to her BBM status and set a photo of the actor as her desktop picture. Asiya has denied the reports of their romance.

Also read: Exclusive! Harshad Chopra reveals THIS is what he wants in an ideal partner, and talks about Abhimanyu's Dilemma! Details Inside!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

Credit- Bollywoodlife