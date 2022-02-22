Must Read! Swaran Ghar actor Ronit Roy why he decided to stay away from TV for so long

MUMBAI: Ronit Roy is one of the most popular actors in showbiz.

He has been part of many projects. He is known for playing Mihir Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Rishabh Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Aparajit Deb in Kasamh Se and Dharamraj Mahyavanshi in Bandini. He is all set to return to television with drama series, Swaran Ghar.

In Swaran Ghar, he plays the role of Kanwaljeet Bedi. It is his first big outing on the small screen after Adaalat 2 which aired in 2016. In an interview with a leading portal, he revealed why he chose to stay away from TV for so long. He told ETimes TV, "TV started getting too repetitive and there was no progressiveness. There was a mismatch in the way they were doing programming and my sensibilities as I was evolving as a human being and an actor. I did another stint for a channel two and a half, three years back. I was expecting a lot from that role. Again, it didn't work out the way I thought it would.”

Talking about Swaran Ghar, he said, "This time I am very proud to say that I accepted this role on a narration over the phone. Then I fought a lot to bring the part to what I had interpreted it as. I am lucky to have a co-star like Sangita (Ghosh), a director and a team that understood that we need to put in that extra bit. I am extremely happy with this outing of mine on television. It's a short portrayal but the character has a lot to say in a very short time."

