MUST READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma actress Priya Ahuja aka Rita Reporter reveals the REASON behind her ‘DISSAPARENCE’ from the show!

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma actress Priya Ahuja aka Rita Reporter reveals the REASON behind her 'DISSAPARENCE' from the show!

Priya Ahuja played the role of Rita Reporter in Sab TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka ooltah Chashma. Not seen much in the show nowadays, Priya spoke to the media on a host of topics including her (near) disappearance.

Priya Ahuja played the role of Rita Reporter in Sab TV's Taarak Mehta Ka ooltah Chashma.

Not seen much in the show nowadays, Priya spoke to the media on a host of topics including her (near) disappearance.

“There could be a certain section of the audience who are strictly loyal to the characters you mentioned. But I still think that the loyalty to 'TMKOC' is high enough for a 90 per cent of its regular viewers to keep themselves abreast of the proceedings.

Rita Reporter's character was such that they couldn't show me with a baby bump. I got pregnant 3 years ago. But I have been there in a few episodes in the past few months. but now that my son is 2, I want to get back to work. However, it should be meaty because I will be leaving my child for 12 hours at home.

I know a lot of casting agents, but no, I haven't directly conveyed to any producer or director that I want to work in their projects. I haven't ever told Asit Modi ('TMKOC' producer) that he should take me back in the show. I haven't even told Malav (Rajda). I have done 16 years of TV and I would love to do a lot more on this medium.”

Do you miss the character of Rita Reporter in Taarak Mehta Ka ooltah Chashma? Let us know in the comments below!

