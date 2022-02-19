MUST READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma actress Priya Ahuja aka Rita Reporter reveals the REASON behind her ‘DISSAPARENCE’ from the show!

MUMBAI: Priya Ahuja played the role of Rita Reporter in Sab TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka ooltah Chashma.

Not seen much in the show nowadays, Priya spoke to the media on a host of topics including her (near) disappearance.

“There could be a certain section of the audience who are strictly loyal to the characters you mentioned. But I still think that the loyalty to 'TMKOC' is high enough for a 90 per cent of its regular viewers to keep themselves abreast of the proceedings.

Rita Reporter's character was such that they couldn't show me with a baby bump. I got pregnant 3 years ago. But I have been there in a few episodes in the past few months. but now that my son is 2, I want to get back to work. However, it should be meaty because I will be leaving my child for 12 hours at home.

I know a lot of casting agents, but no, I haven't directly conveyed to any producer or director that I want to work in their projects. I haven't ever told Asit Modi ('TMKOC' producer) that he should take me back in the show. I haven't even told Malav (Rajda). I have done 16 years of TV and I would love to do a lot more on this medium.”

